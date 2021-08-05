The Arts Council of the Valley continues to provide a blend of virtual and in-person experiences for the Aug. 6 edition of the year-round First Fridays community arts event where businesses open their doors to the public for arts experiences, food and drink.
August First Friday offerings include an opening of “Empathetic in Nature,” abstract art by Mary Jennings with a wine and cheese reception from 4 to 6 p.m. at Arts Incarnate. Horizon Gifts will host an opening reception for an exhibition of oil paintings by Eileen Roetto from 5 to 8 p.m. OASIS Fine Art & Craft will host an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. for “Natural Details,” an exhibition of pottery and paintings by Lodema Miller and Kathy Kavanagh.
The Park Gables Gallery at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community will host an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. for “Guitars for Music,” a show of guitars decorated by OASIS artists on display through Aug. 29. Proceeds of art sales benefit the Harrisonburg Music Teachers Association.
Smith House Galleries will host a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. for “Wendy Lam: A Retrospective.” Continuing through Aug. 29 is “The Keepers of Secret Selves: Photography as a Counter-Narrative to Ageism,” by Deborah Pugh. Both exhibitions are available online.
Ten Thousand Villages will host an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. for “Artful Accents,” an exhibition of handmade jewelry by Kathy Alderfer.
The Wilson Downtown Gallery will host an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. for an exhibition of oil-on-canvas paintings by Justin Poole called “Around the World and Back Again.”
Other participating venues include Dancing with Karen, Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Heritage Bakery & Café, Hess Financial, Hotel Madison and Shenandoah Valley Conference Center, the little Gallery Underground, Look West Gallery @ the Mark-It, the Oliver Art House in Broadway, Restless Moons Brewing, Rockingham Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and the Virginia Quilt Museum.
— Staff Report
