The Arts Council of the Valley announced the lineup of July First Fridays Downtown events open to all ages.
Friday's events include a reception at OASIS Fine Art and Craft from 5 to 8 p.m. presenting “It’s All Relative,” a collection of works by the descendants of David Heatwole and music by "The Highlanders." The Smith House Galleries will hold an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. for two exhibitions that are also viewable online. The Wilson Downtown Gallery on South Main Street will hold an in-person reception for a photography exhibition from 5 to 8 p.m.
In Broadway, the Oliver Art House will host the family-friendly “Summer Evening in the Park,” with music at 6 p.m. and a movie at 8:30 p.m.
The Virginia Quilt Museum is hosting an online exhibition entitled “No Boundaries."
A map of participating venues is available on the Arts Council website.
— Staff Report
