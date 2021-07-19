The Arts Council of the Valley welcomed five new members to its board of directors on July 1.
The new members include Letitia Bates, owner of At the Wheel Coaching, Andrea Chauvin, entrepreneur, Ben Lambert, associate professor of theater at James Madison University, Christopher Michael, art teacher at East Rockingham High School, and William Snyder III, co-owner of the Oliver Art House in Broadway.
The board officers for 2021-22 are President Louise Hostetter, Vice President Paul Riner, Past President Jennifer Whitmore, Secretary Kay Arthur and Treasurer Wesley Russ.
Returning board members are Tom Arthur, Susan Comfort, J.P. Gulla, Ruby Hostetler, Mary Rouse, Katherine Schwartz, Don Taylor and Derik Trissel.
Members who concluded their service in 2021 are Angie Barker, Joanne Gabbin, Beth Harter, Stephan Hess, John Rose and Joshua Streeter.
Honorary board member status was granted to John Rose and Terry Weaver, who served multiple terms on the ACV board. They join previously designated honorary board members Stephanne Byrd, J. Douglas Light, Joan Strickler, Judith Strickler, Michael Wong and Peter Yates.
-- Staff Report
