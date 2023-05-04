Artist Kazin Khaleel will open her first public show of “Hyperrealistic Drawings” this Friday at Smith House Galleries, facilitated by the Arts Council of the Valley.
Any public sharing of works is an important moment in the life of an artist, but for Kazin Khaleel, the show this month is a major milestone on a journey of mixed emotions, many years and thousands of miles.
The collection going on display is titled “Hyperrealistic Drawings” and includes pieces of an almost photographic level of detail created in mixed mediums and textures including charcoal, pencil and graphite, to capture emotionally evocative images of a variety of subjects. A recurring theme in the subject choice is big cats, immediately giving a sense of not only compelling beauty but deep stoic courage, strength and pride, a choice that makes a great deal of sense with some knowledge of the artist herself.
Khaleel, who is currently a senior at Turner Ashby High School in Bridgewater, is just eighteen years old and has already been on a journey of adaptation, growth and discovery that many would take a lifetime to complete. Born in a “small village” in Iraq, Khaleel spent the first twelve years of her life being lovingly protected from many of the horrors of the age, with little to no knowledge of the outside world and no outlet for creativity, she explained.
“I lived in a very small village. Girls have limited things to do, and drawing wasn’t part of a girl’s life in my village,” said Khaleel.
Moving to the United States at age twelve involved embracing a rapidly expanded worldview. Her most effective response to which was art.
“When we moved, we kept changing places, and I saw new people, new cultures and languages,” said Khaleel. “I mainly saw there are different people, different colored skin, different languages and that’s what makes us human — our differences, that’s what makes us beautiful.”
Aside from being able to count to ten, Khaleel spoke no English when arriving in the U.S. and suffered a great deal of bullying upon first entering school. Desperately searching for a medium for expression and to endear herself to new peers in an alien environment, Khaleel began to draw. YouTube was a great inspiration to Khaleel as she began to learn fashion drawing techniques from tutorials on the video streaming site. She found not only inspiration but a great deal of talent, leading to a transition to portraiture in 2019.
During the Covid pandemic, art became an even more important outlet for therapeutic creativity for Khaleel, and as her skills grew so did the intensity of the emotional story behind each piece.
While touring art facilities at James Madison University, Khaleel was informed by a professor about the Arts Council of The Valley’s call to artists for work for possible showcasing, so she took a chance and shared her work.
“I didn’t expect to be picked,” she said, but seeing the work hanging in Smith House Galleries it is not hard to understand why she was.
After such a long journey from her “small village in Iraq,” Khaleel sees a bright future in visual art and will even be expanding into architectural drawing after high school.
“Being me as an artist and a girl is a big change from that village. I wanted to show them that, yes, even if you are a girl, you can become an artist, and it can be part of your life,” she explained.
Khaleel also enjoys a great deal of support from her parents.
“My parents are very supportive with me and my art,” she said. “At first it wasn’t easy to convince them that art can be a career. They saw it as a hobby, but as time went by and they saw I’m really serious about it, they’ve given me so much support.”
Visiting Smith House Galleries to experience Khaleel’s work, viewers will be able to exactly what she has to communicate to the world, and her lifetime of experiences packed in just 18 years.
“I take whatever my emotions are in life, and I put in one piece and send it as a message to the world, instead of me going and trying to say this message word by word to the people,” she explained. “I just put it in my art and hope that somebody will connect with it.”
When asked if the bullying that inspired her to take up the pencil has continued, resembling the courage and determination in her drawings, Khaleel responded, “It’s in my past.”
“Hyperrealistic Drawings” by Kazin Khaleel will open on the “First Friday” of May — May 5 — and run until May 25. This show is presented at Smith House Galleries by the Arts Council of the Valley, sponsored by realtor Amanda Gulla, just one of many investments made by the council into local artists. For more information on this show and the work of the Arts Council of the Valley visit https://www.valleyarts.org/.
