The Bridgewater College basketball teams will hit the court before hitting the books next semester.
The men will play two games this weekend on Staten Island while the BC women are in Georgia for a pair of contests early next week.
The Bridgewater men, who are 4-6 overall, face Wheaton of Massachusetts on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the College of Staten Island (CSI) Tournament in New York. The Eagles will play Saturday at noon against either CSI or Curry, a school near Boston.
The CSI event is a way to remember the victims of the 9-11 terrorist attacks that hit nearby Manhattan, according to first-year Bridgewater coach Steve Enright.
Three alums of CSI lost their lives on 9-11 in 2001, according to Enright. "The tournament is a tremendous way to honor their legacy and make sure they are remembered as heroes," Enright noted Wednesday.
Bridgewater took part in the event during the 2016-17 season when he was associate head coach for the Eagles. This year's games were scheduled by former BC mentor Shawn Postliglione, now the head coach at Moravian in Bethlehem, Penn., and a graduate of Wagner on Staten Island.
Enright, from Rhode Island, has a balanced offense so far this season.
BC has five players scoring at least 9.0 points per contest.
The Eaglels are paced by senior Chandler Murray, who is averaging 17.4 points per contest.
Davrion Grier, a senior forward, is scoring 13.3 points per game while three teammates are averaging 9.0 or better: junior Will Bowser (9.9), freshman Jalil Langston (9.3) and senior TJ Turner (9.0), who has come off the bench in eight of the 10 games he has played.
The Eagles are averaging more than 13 assists per game but have been hurt at the free-throw line, where they are making just 68.2 percent of their shots.
It will be a 12-day layoff for BC after beating The Apprentice School earlier this month at the Don Glick Classic in Bridgewater.
They will face a Wheaton team that is 3-4 overall and is paced in scoring by Aaron Williams, a freshman averaging 17.8 points per contest. Alex DuBrow, a senior, is scoring 17.4 points per contest for Wheaton.
"We are excited to compete against some good out-of-region competition," Enright noted.
The Bridgewater women have not played since Dec. 7, when the Eagles won at home over Guilford for the 1,000th victory in program history.
BC will play Sunday at 2 p.m. against Oglethorpe and Monday at 5 p.m. against LaGrange, in Georgia. Based in Atlanta, Oglethorpe is 10-1 overall this season and is averaging 75.1 points per contest.
The Eagles are led in scoring by Ahlia Moone, who is averaging 13 points per contest. Madison Baum, another junior guard, is averaging 12.4 points and 4.0 assists per outing.
Senior guard McKenzie Jenkins (Penn Laird) and freshman guard Mary Ruth Shifflett (Grottoes) are two Spotswood High graduates on the BC roster.
Shifflett has started the first eight games and is averaging 7.4 points per contest while Jenkins has played in four games, with one start, and is scoring 7.5 points per game.
The Eagles are 2-6 under Sarah Mathews, who is in her third season at the Division III school. Mathews said she is impressed with the Spotswood program under the direction of veteran coach Chris Dodson, who has sent several players to the college ranks.
