Local roundup
BRIDGEWATER – The Bridgewater College womens basketball team recorded the 1,000th win in program history at home Saturday, as Ahlia Moore had 16 points, Lindsay Estes had 11 and Erin Dietz added 10 in a 68-62 victory over Guilford in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play.
According to the school website, Bridgewater played its first season in 1949-50 and was 2-5. More than 800 of those 1,000 wins came under two coaches: Laura Mapp was 474-282 from 1961-96 and Jean Willi, a graduate of Turner Ashby High, posted a mark of 375-191 from 1996 to 2017.
On Saturday, Bridgewater outscored the Guilford bench by a count of 41-18. Madison Baum had seven assists for the Eagles while Claire Mocarski had 11 rebounds. The Eagles are 2-6, 2-1 in the ODAC and don’t play again until Dec. 29 at a tournament in Georgia.
In other local action Saturday:
Boys Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 80, Wakefield 49: Chance Church had 25 points as Eastern Mennonite remained unbeaten with an 80-49 win over Wakefield on Saturday at the Flames Tip-Off Tournament. Nick Jones added 13 points for the Flames (3-0) while Aviwe Mahlong had 10.
Potomac Falls 74, Broadway 54: Broadway suffered its first loss of the season with a 74-54 non-district setback to Potomac Falls on Saturday. Nate Tinnell, Wes Delawder and Caleb Williams had 10 points apiece for the Gobblers (3-1) in the loss.
Girls Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 46, Grace Christian 19: Maya Ferrell had 13 points and Avery Nussbaum added 12 as Eastern Mennonite rolled to a 46-19 rout of Grace Christian in Staunton on Saturday. Halie Mast added 11 points in the win for the Flames (3-1).
Mens basketball
Bridgewater 83, Emory & Henry 78: Chandler Murry had 25 points and six assists Saturday as Bridgewater beat host Emory & Henry 83-78 in an ODAC contest. Davrion Grier added 16 points for the Eagles, who are 3-5, 1-2 in the ODAC.
Lynchburg 90, Eastern Mennonite 51: Josh Whelan had 12 points to pace the Royals on Saturday, but EMU lost 90-51 on the road Saturday to Lynchburg. EMU is 1-7, 0-2.
Womens basketball
Randolph 65, Eastern Mennonite 62 (OT): Eastern Mennonite came back from a 10-point deficit, but lost at home Saturday 65-62 to Randolph in ODAC action. Broadway High graduate Chrissy Delawder led EMU with 15 points and freshman Hailey Page had 14 rebounds for the Royals. EMU returns to action Dec. 15 at St. Mary's in Maryland.
