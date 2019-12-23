Bridgewater College senior football standout Re'Shaun Myers has been named a finalist for the Cliff Harris Award for the second straight year. The Little Rock Touchdown Club in Arkansas announced Myers as a finalist Monday.
The winner will be announced Friday with the annual banquet Jan. 9 in Little Rock with Archie Griffin, a two-time Heisman Trophy winner. Myers has already garnered several honors, including first team All-American by the AFCA and the ODAC defensive player of the year for the second season in a row.
Gaston, McNeely Honored
Bridgewater College volleyball players Rachel Gaston and Taylor McNeely have earned VaSID all-state honors, and Gaston was the Player of the Year for the second straight year. Gaston was an AVCA Honorable Mention All-American and had 389 kills this past season. McNeely had 516 digs and 41 aces this season.
JMU Pair Gain CAA Awards
Kamiah Smalls was named CAA player of the week and JMU basketball teammate Kiki Jefferson, a freshman, was named rookie of the week on Monday. The Dukes host Robert Morris on Sunday at 2 p.m.
EMU Hoops Has Local Flavor
Two of the top three scorers for the Eastern Mennonite University womens basketball team are local products. Senior Chrissy Delawder (Broadway) is averaging 8.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest. Constance Kamara (Harrisonburg), a freshman, is averaging 7.0 points and 5.2 boards per game. The top scorer for the Royals is Chloe Roach, scoring 11.6 points per outing.
