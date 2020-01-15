WINCHESTER - Junior guard Ahlia Moone had 20 points and sophomore forward Kayla Darr and junior forward Claire Mocarski added 12 each as Bridgewater College held on to win 67-65 in Winchester on Wednesday in womens basketball.
The Eagles were outscored 24-8 in the last quarter after leading 46-30 at halftime.
Freshman guard Mary Ruth Shifflett (Spotswood) had six steals and eight points for BC as the Eagles improved to 6-8 overall and 5-2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Hornets are 5-10, 2-4.
In other local action Wednesday:
Men's Basketball
Randolph Macon 77, Eastern Mennonite 49: The host Royals fell behind 11-2 in the first five minutes and couldn't recover as Randolph-Macon won 77-49 in ODAC play in Park View. EMU (3-12, 1-5 ODAC) was paced in scoring by guard Tim Jones with 15 points and junior forward DJ Hill, the reigning ODAC player of the week, added 10.
The Yellow Jackets (14-1, 6-0 in ODAC), No. 6 in the country in Division III as per d3hoops.com, were paced by junior guard Anthony Buzz with 20 points. EMU trailed 36-20 at halftime.
Kier Of Mason Will Have Surgery
Justin Kier (Spotswood), a redshirt senior for George Mason University, suffered another foot injury and will have surgery, according to the school. The Grottoes product was a preseason All-Atlantic 10 Conference pick this season. The Patriots played Wednesday against rival George Washington and lost in conference play 73-67 as Kier did not play.
Women's Basketball
Guilford 67, Eastern Mennonite 55: Chrissy Delawder (Broadway) had 17 points and Chloe Roach had eight but Eastern Mennonite lost on the road 67-55. The Royals fell to 2-11, 1-6 as Kristen Roberts had 14 points off the bench as the North Carolina school (8-5, 4-4) posted the win.
Girls Basketball
Luray 44, Central 36: Emilee Weakley poured in 26 points and added nine rebounds and five steals as Luray earned a 44-36 non-district win over Central in Woodstock. Brynlee Burrill added eight points and six assists for the Bulldogs (12-1) while Trinity Belton had nine points and Jaidyn McClung had a team-high 10 rebounds.
Bradley Named Bridgewater Cheer Coach
Tyler Bradley, a four-year varsity athlete at JMU, has been named the new head cheerleading coach at Bridgewater College. He cheered for the Baltimore Ravens of the NFL in 2012 and performed before about 70,000 fans at home games. Bradley is the assistant director of campus events at BC.
Former JMU QB Lands New Coaching Job
John DeFilippo, a former JMU quarterback, has been named quarterbacks coach for the Chicago Bears, according to several reports. He was let go earlier in the week as the offensive coordinator for Jacksonville of the NFL.
- DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.