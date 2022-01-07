In December, the Verona-based Blue Ridge Area Food Bank announced a large investment in area community food banks.
The hunger alleviation organization that serves 25 counties with four distribution centers in Lynchburg, Charlottesville, Winchester and Verona awarded over $2 million in grants, according to press release.
The $2 million was awarded as part of the Agency Capacity Fund grant program, launched in 2016.
Last year, BRAFB awarded the most money in a single grant cycle since the ACF program’s inception, the release says.
The regional food bank serves hundreds of thousands of food-insecure Virginians each month through 207 community food banks and an additional 187 program partners, according to a press release.
The grant program helps community partners make necessary investments, the release says.
Across the region, the grants paid for small equipment grants and large capital projects, the release says. Large capital grants helped pay for 80 coolers and freezers, 17 walk-in coolers and freezers and 14 trucks and vans across all grant recipients, according to the press release.
The grants impacted a number of Harrisonburg distribution sites.
Hope Distributed received money for a back-up generator, utility shelves, metal donation bins and a pull-behind trailer.
The grants supplied Emmanuel Episcopal Church and Food Pantry with parking lot repairs, a security cage kit and a mobile cafeteria table.
The Pantry at James Madison University received money for laminate flooring, reusable bags and a stipend for development of an app for ordering food.
Community Ministry Food Pantry received grant funding for a walk-in refrigerator and walk-in freezer.
The aid was especially important to food banks that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the press release said.
“This is one of the largest investments the food bank has made in its partner network,” BRAFB CEO Michael McKee said in the release. “[We’re] fortunate our generous donors entrust us with their gifts and have supported our work through the pandemic.”
-- Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.