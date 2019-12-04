HARRISONBURG - Jay Garcia scored 14 points as Harrisonburg earned its first win with a 56-50 victory over Stonewall Jackson on Wednesday in non-district girls basketball action at home. Mariah Cain had 11 points for the Blue Streaks (1-1) while Kylene Franklin led the Generals (0-1) with 18.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Men's Basketball
Randolph-Macon 97, Bridgewater 55: In Ashland, Liam Caswell scored 13 points and Chandler Murray added 12, but Bridgewater fell 97-55 to Randolph-Macon in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action. Davrion Grier added nine points for the Eagles (2-5, 0-2 ODAC).
Women's Basketball
Bridgewater 77, Virginia Wesleyan 71: Madison Baum scored 30 points as Bridgewater earned its first win of the season with a 77-71 ODAC win over Virginia Wesleyan in Norfolk.
Ahlia Moore added 18 points for the Eagles (1-6, 1-1 ODAC) in the win.
Girls Basketball
Luray 69, Stuart's Draft 62: Emilee Weakley had 35 points, seven rebounds and three steals as Luray defeated Stuarts Draft 69-62 in non-district action at LHS.
Amber Tharpe added 10 points for the Bulldogs (1-0) while Jaidyn McClung had eight points and 12 rebounds.
Boys Basketball
Waynesboro 48, Fort Defiance 43: Damien Fisher had 18 points and Luke Young had 13 as Waynesboro opened the season with a 48-43 non-district win over Fort Defiance.
Ryan Cook had a game-high 20 for the Indians (0-2) while Vincent Sipe had 14. The Little Giants are now 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.