James Madison University athletic director Jeff Bourne had a name in his back pocket when former football coach Mike Houston left for East Carolina after a stinging loss last season.
That name was among those on a list that all forward-thinking administrators keep close to their desk, in case a bigger school lures away a promising mentor.
And the coach Bourne knew a lot about was Curt Cignetti, who was turned down for the job by the Dukes several years earlier. This time Bourne, who has been at JMU for 20 years, and his search committee hired Cignetti after he spent two seasons at Elon.
“I feel like when we hired Curt we stood a good chance of retaining him for a while in regard to his overall vision and desire to coach at the Football Championship Subdivision level,” said Bourne, sitting in his office last week at Godwin Hall.
Bourne’s faith in Cignetti was rewarded twice in the last few days.
Last week Cignetti shot down any apparent interest in the new coaching vacancy at ODU with just three words on Twitter. “No, it’s not,” he wrote when a fan speculated a new JMU coaching vacancy could be forthcoming.
“We anticipated the news at Old Dominion,” Bourne said two days later. “The footprint of the recruiting base is much the same (as JMU). You think ‘Do they come after your coach?’ We have a good situation here.”
Then Cignetti led the No. 2 ranked Dukes to a convincing win at home Saturday over Monmouth 66-21 in the second round of the FCS playoffs after a wild offensive first quarter for both teams. JMU (12-1), which won the national title in 2016 under Houston, will now host Northern Iowa in the quarterfinals in Harrisonburg on Friday night.
“Not a great start, a couple big plays there,” Cignetti, 58, told reporters after Saturday’s win. “You could see physically that we were taking control of the game. Now we gotta learn to start.”
The last few days helps take the sting out of last season, when JMU lost at Colgate from the – horrors! — Patriot League in the playoffs in what was the final game for Houston with the Dukes.
The second time was the charm for Cignetti and JMU, a Colonial Athletic Association power.
He was interviewed several years ago by JMU, which instead turned to Ohio State assistant Everett Withers to take over for Mickey Matthews in time for the 2014 campaign.
Cignetti may not have the charisma of Withers or Houston — but he is all about football, according to Bourne. (By the way, ECU was 4-8 this year under Houston. Withers was fired last season by Texas State after going 7-28 in three years and is now a defensive backs coach with the New York Giants — who are 2-10).
But the Dukes keep churning along and have been to the playoffs the past six years under three different coaches, and also won another national title under Matthews in 2004.
So how does JMU keep winning no matter the man in charge?
Towson coach Rob Ambrose, who like Cignetti grew up with a father who was a successful football coach, has the answer.
“Everyone is on the same page,” Ambrose, who led the Tigers of the CAA to FCS title game in 2013, told me in October just days before his team lost in Harrisonburg by 17 points.
Ambrose said that starts with the administration and the athletic department, where Bourne and his staff have a knack for finding football coaches able to keep the Dukes at a high level.
“We obviously put a lot of resources into that program,” Bourne said.
Both JMU and Towson have sent players to the NFL while trying to maintain quality academic standards. “It is obvious you can do both,” Ambrose said.
All of the success, of course, has some JMU fans and alums clamoring for a shot at the next level at the Football Bowl Subdivision.
“I can understand. There is a lot of appeal to play some of those opponents that have moved to different leagues,” said Bourne, listing ODU and Appalachian State at the top of that list.
But perhaps ODU is a cautionary tale — the Monarchs were 1-11 this season with one of those losses to ECU and Houston. The Norfolk school plays in a league, Conference USA, which stretches from Virginia to Texas — which can lead to missed class time for those students in Olympic sports.
Meanwhile, the Dukes drew just 10,881 fans for the win over Monmouth and have averaged about 13,000 patrons for the past seven playoff home contests – and less than 9,000 for the last two.
For now Bourne hopes Cignetti sticks around longer than Withers and Houston. “We need to have a coach who reflects well on the culture we have established at JMU,” said Bourne, who added Cignetti fits the bill. “He understands our culture.”
Winning playoff games is at the top of that cultural list. And Cignetti checked off that box Saturday after the Dukes had a first-round bye.
