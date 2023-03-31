Bowman Andros, a fruit-based foods producer in Mount Jackson, will build an additional production facility, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday.
According to Youngkin, the company will build an additional production facility at 10119 Old Valley Pike — adjacent to its existing plant — and will also expand with a new research and development center, allowing the company to continue diversify its product offerings.
"Bowman has provided high-quality jobs for the citizens of Shenandoah County for more than 80 years and we applaud its continued commitment to the Commonwealth with this expansion," Youngkin said in his announcement. "The company’s long-term growth reinforces the strength of Virginia’s world-class workforce, reliable infrastructure, and sought-after quality of life, and we thank Bowman Andros for contributing to the Commonwealth’s success in food and beverage processing."
State Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick concurred.
"By expanding its production and research and development, Bowman Andros will be able to diversity its product capabilities for a 21st-century economy," Merrick said. "We are proud to have this innovative industry leader on the Commonwealth's corporate roster and look forward to the continuation of a fruitful partnership."
Sylvain Dronet, CEO of Bowman Andros, said the company "has always been committed to its employees and to the Valley."
"When this major investment project was initiated, the company had several location options. However, we wanted to be loyal to our great people and to the community by expanding here in Mount Jackson," Dronet said. "We know this project will be successful with their qualities, work ethic, and core values. We also feel welcomed and greatly supported by the state of Virginia and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. This is a key first milestone for a factory that will be a U.S. gold standard in our industry. We expect a lot of growth that should generate additional investments in manufacturing and activity in our beautiful Valley."
Shenandoah County supervisor Steve Baker said the company has been a staple in the county for over 80 years. The county is excited to see the company invest and expand, he said.
"Thanks to Bowman Andros for working in partnership with the Commonwealth and Shenandoah County, we have a significant business expansion here in the Shenandoah Valley," said Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham. "I am excited about the opportunities that come with this expansion announcement. This economic growth is yet another example of the Valley being a great place to live, work, and do business."
Del. Todd Gilbert said he was also pleased that Bowman Andros is expanding through its investment in operations in Shenandoah County.
"Bowman Andros Products, like its predecessor Bowman Apple Products, has been a mainstay and economic driver here locally in the Shenandoah Valley for generations, and continues to be an innovator and leader in its industry," Gilbert said.
Bowman Andros Products is the combination of two family-owned industry leaders to provide high-quality, fruit-based foods. Andros Foods North America, a subsidiary of France-based Andros Food Products, promotes fruit processing, frozen desserts, dairy and confectionery. Andros Foods North America acquired Bowman Apple Products in 2011.
The company harvests a cumulative 150 years of fruit processing experience, along with production and packaging, to bring its high-quality products to its global partnerships. Buddy Fruits® is made domestically in Virginia, and the company’s imported brands are Bonne Maman® and Andros® Chef.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Shenandoah County to secure the project. Former Governor Ralph Northam approved a performance-based grant of $400,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing companies in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.