BRIDGEWATER — Nearly two dozen Bridgewater College art and digital media art majors will showcase their works in a senior art thesis show, “From the Surreal to the Sublime,” on display in Bridgewater College’s Beverly Perdue Art Gallery and various locations on campus from Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 28.
The exhibition of artwork is created by senior students as part of their thesis requirement. Each student will be showcasing a group of works that is the culmination of four years of work and development.
The exhibition will have an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, April 17, in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery located on the main level of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons and various locations on campus. Gallery talks will be held from 5-10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, in Bowman Hall room 101 on the College’s campus. Gallery talks also are available to the public via Zoom at bridgewater.edu/seniorart. The receptions, exhibitions and talks are free and open to the public.
The Beverly Perdue Art Gallery is open from 7:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and noon to midnight on Sunday.
