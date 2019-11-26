The future of minor league baseball in the Appalachian League appears bleak, if Major League Baseball has its way with a proposed cut of 42 farm teams overall and nine in the so-called Appy.
But that doesn’t mean the town of Bridgewater has passed on the idea of having a team one day.
“If an opportunity came for us to get a minor-league team we would be very interested,” Alex Wilmer, the assistant town manager for Bridgewater, said this week. “We are always looking for new opportunities.”
Wilmer has read stories in national media outlets such as the New York Times that has reported on the proposed elimination of minor-leagues teams starting in 2021.
The proposed cuts would heavily impact the rookie Appalachian League, which this past season had teams in Danville, Bristol and Pulaski as well as Princeton and Bluefield in West Virginia.
The Associated Press reported that Pulaski, which draws well, would be the only Appalachian League team to survive the proposed restructuring of the minors and that city could end up in another circuit.
“Probably like most people, I saw the story,” said Wilmer, a graduate of Fort Defiance High and James Madison University. “I saw that nine out of 10 Appy teams may be cut; pretty big shakeup.”
The News-Record reported early in 2018 that bringing a minor league team to Bridgewater would cost at least $5 million, according to a study by Great Circle Management of Annapolis, Md.
The report said Bridgewater College’s 500-seat stadium would have to be expanded to hold 2,500 people.
“Major League Baseball requires these stadiums to be very, very nice,” Town Manager Jay Litten told the News-Record last year. Wilmer said there is no update from that study of nearly two years ago, when Bridgewater was eyeing the Appalachian League.
Now the minor league teams being targeted for elimination have inferior clubhouses and other amenities, according to long-time minor league broadcaster Adam Pohl. And by cutting teams Major League Baseball can save on the cost of developing talent for its big-league clubs.
“This would in effect eliminate the Appalachian League and the New York-Penn League,” Pohl said.
Pohl grew up in Arlington and was the announcer for Burlington, N.C. in the Appalachian League in 2003-04, for the Salem Red Sox of the Single-A Carolina League in 2005-06 and for the Frederick (Md.) Keys, also of the Carolina League, from 2007-13.
Frederick is also being targeted for elimination even though the Keys have been a farm team of the Baltimore Orioles for 30 years.
“It’s just an important market for the Orioles,” Pohl, a University of North Carolina graduate and now the radio voice of Double-A Bowie in the Baltimore system, said of Frederick.
Turner Ashby High School graduate Brenan Hanifee is very familiar with Frederick, just about 120 miles northeast of Harrisonburg.
One of the top prospects in the Orioles’ system, right-hander Hanifee was a part of the Keys starting rotation this past season and posted a mark of 9-10 with an ERA of 4.60 in 24 games, with 22 starts.
He lived in an apartment in Frederick during the season. “I would hate to see it get cut,” Hanifee said of the Keys franchise.
Hanifee could wind up back in Frederick in 2020 unless he makes the jump out of spring training to Bowie of the Eastern League. And the chance of Hanifee seeing a minor league baseball game one day in Bridgewater could be a long shot - but not impossible.
“I think there is an interest. We will keep our options open. We are always looking at new ideas,” Wilmer said. “A lot of people in Bridgewater love baseball.”
(1) comment
Minor League baseball would cringe at the thought of using a private small college field. If Danville & Bristol are toast, Bridgewater would not stand a chance UNLESS a brand new palace facilty sprouts up that meets MLB specs
