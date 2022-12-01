Bridgewater
Town Council
Bridgewater Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in the Sipe Center, 100 N. Main St. The six council members are elected for four-year terms, and the mayor serves a four-year term.
Phone: 540-908-4212 • www.bridgewater.town
Mayor • Theodore “Ted” W. Flory
A. Fontaine Canada
Travis Bowman
William D. Miracle
Steven A. Schofield
Stephanie Curtis
Jim Tongue
Appointed Officials
Town Manager • J. Jay Litten
540-908-4838 • jjlitten@bridgewater.town
Assistant Town Manager for Public Works
Megan Byler
540-908-3397
Assistant Town Manager for Administration
Alexander M. Wilmer
540-908-4838 • amwilmer@bridgewater.town
Clerk of Council • Morgan Shirkey
540-908-4212
Deputy Public Works Director • Betsy Putney
540-908-3397
Treasurer • Robyn Whiting
540-908-3399 • rwhiting@bridgewater.town
Planner • Gwen Gottfried
540-908-2536
Police Chief • Phillip Read
540-828-2611 • pread@bridgewater.town
Planning Commission
The commission meets as needed. The seven members are appointed by the town council, one of which is a town council member.
A. Fontaine Canada – Council Representative
Patrick “Red” Haile
Hallie D. Dinkel
540-828-4026
William “Bill” Wood
540-908-4439
Adam Pequignot
Debbie K. Snider
Johanna Birkland
