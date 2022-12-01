Bridgewater

Town Council

Bridgewater Town Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in the Sipe Center, 100 N. Main St. The six council members are elected for four-year terms, and the mayor serves a four-year term.

540-908-4212  •  www.bridgewater.town

Mayor  •  Theodore “Ted” W. Flory

twflory@gmail.com

A. Fontaine Canada

afcanada54@gmail.com

Travis Bowman

travisbowman@odrva.com

William D. Miracle

wmiracle23@gmail.com

Steven A. Schofield

saschofield42@gmail.com

Stephanie Curtis

Jim Tongue

jimtongue@vaumc.org

Appointed Officials

Town Manager  •  J. Jay Litten

540-908-4838  •  jjlitten@bridgewater.town

Assistant Town Manager for Public Works

Megan Byler

540-908-3397

Assistant Town Manager for Administration

Alexander M. Wilmer

540-908-4838 •  amwilmer@bridgewater.town

Clerk of Council •  Morgan Shirkey

540-908-4212 

Deputy Public Works Director • Betsy Putney

540-908-3397

Treasurer  •   Robyn Whiting

540-908-3399 •  rwhiting@bridgewater.town

Planner •  Gwen Gottfried

540-908-2536

Police Chief  •  Phillip Read

540-828-2611  •  pread@bridgewater.town

Planning Commission

The commission meets as needed. The seven members are appointed by the town council, one of which is a town council member.

A. Fontaine Canada – Council Representative

afcanada54@gmail.com

Patrick “Red” Haile

Hallie D. Dinkel

540-828-4026

William “Bill” Wood

540-908-4439

Adam Pequignot

Debbie K. Snider

Johanna Birkland

