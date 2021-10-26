Fall in the Shenandoah Valley is a beautiful time and there are lots of activities going on to enjoy it. Virginia seasons can be unpredictable and fall is no exception, especially in the western part of the state where summer weather can extend into October, or snow could fall, said Claire Comer with the Shenandoah National Park.
Comer has been with the SNP for 34 years and has really seen it all.
"I have seen measurable snow in early October," Comer said.
Part of her job is to advise the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come to the park every fall on the best time to come. The changing leaves of the Blue Ridge Mountains is for obvious reasons a huge draw. Comer answers calls every day about when is the best time to come to the park, and every year the answer is different and dependent on the weather and rainfall.
Last year Comer had a couple from New York contact her saying they came to the park but it had been too early for the changing leaves. Comer advised them to come again a few weeks later. They took the advice and had a great time, Comer said. So this year, the couple came that same week only to find that 2021 is proving to be a late year for the changing leaves.
"You're always chasing that elusive, that perfect moment," she said.
Because it's only just turning chilly, the leaves in the Shenandoah National Park are just now starting to change, which is later than is typical.
"Traditionally we see almost a quarter of our annual visitation in October. We're seeing that visitation bump trending later this year," Comer said.
But this week officially marks a turn in the weather, and with it, inevitably a turn in the leaves. As of last month Shenandoah National Park had received over a million visitors, with the busiest times still ahead of them.
"The best is yet to come as of today," Comer said.
For those chasing that elusive, magic moment when the leaves are peak beautiful, the good news is that it can last up to two weeks, Comer said. Peak time is considered when between 80% and 100% of leaves have changed and that lasts at minimum a week, but can go longer depending on the weather.
Comer was worried that last weekend the extreme wind would knock the leaves off the trees prematurely. She said it's strange to stress about something that relates to her work that she has no control over, but that it happens every year.
But the bottom line is: "You still have plenty of time to plan your trip and get on out here," Comer said.
She recommends that those coming from northern Virginia consider entering the park in Harrisonburg off of U.S. 33 or in Waynesboro at Afton Mountain. Entering the park at its more northern points can lead to hours-long delays. And by traveling farther south, "You get to experience everything these small communities have to offer."
For more information about hiking, camping, and of course leaf peeping in the Shenandoah National Park go to nps.gov/shen/index.htm
Of course it wouldn't be peak fall without corn mazes and pumpkin patches, of which there are many in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area.
Here is a list of them:
- Back Home of the Farm, 2915 Willow Run Road, Harrisonburg
- Myers Pumpkins, 3840 Bull Run Road, Penn Laird
- Mulberry Hills Farm Pumpkin Patch, 6442 Cross Keys Road, Mt Crawford
- North Mountain Homestead,12454 Hollar School Road, Linville
- Every Souls Acres, 2411 Flook Lane, Keezletown
Back Home on the Farm offers many activities including a corn maze. There are over 30 attractions at Back Home on the Farm, not counting the pumpkin patch, the tractor ride to the patch, the corn maze and the food truck. There is also a greenhouse, mini golf holes, playground, animals to pet, sling shots, slides, and an area with items set up to play music on.
During its annual fall festival in 2020, while still keeping with COVID-19 protocols, the farm saw 1,500 guests.
Tickets are $10 a person, except for grandparents who are always half price when attending the farm with their grandkids. The farm is open Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.
A classic fall activity in the Valley is apple picking. And Showalter's Orchard and Greenhouse in Timberville is a sure place to have that experience.
The small family orchard is rooted on top of an old hill overlooking the Shenandoah Valley with 360-degree views. Showalter's grows over 30 varieties and apple harvest season generally begins in mid-July and continues through November.
Visitors can pick their own fruit, both apples and peaches, during the season or can grab some that has been handpicked. The available apple and peach varieties frequently change as each type of fruit ripens on the trees. Visitors select a container in denominations of a half peck, peck, half bushel and bushel. When containers are level full, visits will have picked the given amount.
Showalter's Orchard and Greenhouse are located at 17768 Honeyville Road in Timberville.
