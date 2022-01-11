Broadway High School DECA was recently awarded the Thrive Level recognition in community service and Achievement Level recognition in membership for the for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a press release. DECA stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America.
The results were announced on decadirect.org.
Each year, DECA recognizes leading chapters that have built strong local programs focused on serving an exceptional number of members, advisers, alumni and business partners, according to a press release. These chapters and individuals dedicate their year to academic and career preparation, community service projects, membership recruitment, school outreach activities and other DECA-related endeavors, the release says.
The BHS chapter’s adviser and student leaders have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to DECA, according to the award recognition.
In DECA’s community service campaign, chapters held a community service activity, engaged at least 75% of its members, and created at least one form of publicity or promotion, according to a press release.
DECA’s membership campaign is designed to help chapters grow by making the DECA experience available to more student members, keeping alumni involved and engaging professional members such as administrators, teachers, parents and business partners, according to a press release.
“I believe the DECA Officer Team and members deserve all of the credit for this recognition as it was their ideas, their time and effort that allowed our chapter to excel and receive these recognitions,” Mallory Cromer, marketing educator and DECA adviser at Broadway High School, said in the press release.
— Staff Report
