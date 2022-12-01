Broadway
Town Council
Broadway Town Council meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Town Hall, 116 Broadway Ave. Council members are elected for four-year terms, and the mayor serves a four-year term.
540-896-5152
Mayor • Timothy S. Proctor
540-896-5152 • proctor2610@verizon.net
Vice Mayor • Dave Jordan
540-896-5152 • Jordandj59@gmail.com
Richard E. Fulk
540-896-5152 • fulkpa@comcast.net
Chad Comer
540-896-5152 • comer84@gmail.com
Leslie Fulk
540-896-5152 • bigbigdaddi@comcast.net
Douglas W. Harpine
540-896-5152 • harpines4@aol.com
Bev London
540-896-5152 • bev@stonehill4va.com
Appointed Officials
The mailing address for all town officials is 116 Broadway Ave., P.O. Box 156, Broadway, VA 22815
Town Manager • Kyle D. O’Brien
540-896-5152 • kdobrien@broadwayva.gov
Town Clerk • Andrea Fulk
540-896-5152
Town Attorney • Matt Light
540-896-5152 • mlight@botkinrose.com
Police Chief • Doug Miller
540-896-1174 • dmiller@broadwayva.gov
Planning Commission
Committee Members
Brenda Pultz
Eddie Long
Dave Jordan
540-896-5152 • Jordandj59@gmail.com
Timothy Schmoyer
Travis Driver
