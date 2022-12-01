Broadway

Town Council

Broadway Town Council meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Town Hall, 116 Broadway Ave. Council members are elected for four-year terms, and the mayor serves a four-year term.

540-896-5152

broadwayva.gov

Mayor  •  Timothy S. Proctor

540-896-5152  •  proctor2610@verizon.net

Vice Mayor •  Dave Jordan

540-896-5152 • Jordandj59@gmail.com

Richard E. Fulk

540-896-5152 • fulkpa@comcast.net

Chad Comer

540-896-5152  •  comer84@gmail.com

Leslie Fulk

540-896-5152  •  bigbigdaddi@comcast.net

Douglas W. Harpine

540-896-5152  •  harpines4@aol.com

Bev London

540-896-5152  •  bev@stonehill4va.com

Appointed Officials

The mailing address for all town officials is 116 Broadway Ave., P.O. Box 156, Broadway, VA 22815

Town Manager  •  Kyle D. O’Brien

540-896-5152  •  kdobrien@broadwayva.gov

Town Clerk  •  Andrea Fulk

540-896-5152 

Town Attorney  •  Matt Light

540-896-5152 • mlight@botkinrose.com

Police Chief  •  Doug Miller

540-896-1174  •  dmiller@broadwayva.gov

Planning Commission

Committee Members

Brenda Pultz

Eddie Long

Dave Jordan

540-896-5152 • Jordandj59@gmail.com

Timothy Schmoyer

Travis Driver

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.