CENTRAL FALCONS
Coach: Jeff Whittle (sixth season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 5-6 (Lost to James Monroe in Region 3B quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Ryan Barr, senior, guard (13.6 ppg, 3.1 apg); Parket Sheetz, senior, forward (10.4 ppg, 8.9 rpg); Ashton Baker, senior, guard (8.2 ppg); Isaiah Dyer; Caleb Daugherty, Jacob Walters, Aidan Nichols
Key Losses: Brevin Scott, guard (5 ppg)
Promising Newcomers: Ben Walters; Elijah Barahona; Zach Cooper; D’Arrick Merit
Outlook: It may take a while before we see Central hit the court this season.
With a majority of its roster still stuck in a deep postseason run with the CHS football team, the start of the Falcons’ year on the court has been delayed due to a lack of available players.
Regardless, Central should contend for a district title and have a chance at serious noise this year.
With an athletic, experienced roster, the Falcons may be East Rockingham’s biggest threat.
Whittle Says: "The coaching staff and I are looking forward to the upcoming season. We have a great group of seniors returning along with some talented juniors.”
CLARKE COUNTY EAGLES
Coach: Brent Emmart (25th season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 3-7 (Lost to East Rockingham in Region 2B quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Luke Lyman, senior, center (14.5 ppg, 10 rpg); Dain Booker, senior, forward (4 ppg); Matthew Sipe, junior, guard (10.6 ppg)
Key Losses: Ellis Nei, forward (14.6 ppg)
Promising Newcomers: Cordell Broy, senior, forward; Will Booker, sophomore, forward
Outlook: With a veteran roster, Clarke County has high expectations this season.
The Eagles, under veteran coach Brent Emmart, are aiming for a district title.
With a disciplined group that focuses on the defensive end, those expectations are realistic.
Clarke County will be in the upper echelon of the Bull Run District and has a shot at a title.
Emmart Says: “Practice is your proving ground to get better individually and as a team.”
EAST ROCKINGHAM EAGLES
Coach: Carey Keyes (eighth season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 10-3 (Lost in VHSL Class 2 state championship)
Key Returners: Tyler Nickel, senior, wing (33.7 ppg, 10 rpg, 3.7 apg); Cooper Keyes, senior, guard (9.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 5.3 apg); Xavier Butler, junior, forward (4 ppg, 3 rpg); Jayden Hicks, senior, forward; Ryan Williams, sophomore, guard
Key Losses: Kyle Evick, forward (12.8 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 2.3 apg); Michael Shifflett, forward (4.7 ppg, 5 rpg, 3 apg)
Promising Newcomers: George Austin III, senior, guard; Kain Shifflett, sophomore, guard; Zach Joyner, junior, forward
Outlook: It’s no secret who is the face of East Rockingham’s basketball program these days.
But the one thing that gets overlooked about Eagles 6-foot-8 wing and North Carolina commit Tyler Nickel is the talent that surrounds him on the ERHS roster — something that’s been key recently.
From Cooper Keyes to Xavier Butler, there are sound pieces around Nickel on this year’s team.
With a strong group of returners and some key newcomers, another deep playoff run is expected.
Keyes Says: “As always our focus is on one practice at a time and one game at a time. Our defense and rebounding will determine our success this season. That will be our focus every single day. Offensively we want to be unselfish on every possession, play in rhythm and with absolute confidence.”
LURAY BULLDOGS
Coach: Mat Huff (fourth season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 1-6
Key Returners: Calder Liscomb, senior, guard (8 ppg, 3 apg); Christian Lents, sophomore, forward (12 ppg, 6 rpg)
Key Losses: Brendan Fitzwater, forward (14 ppg)
Promising Newcomers: Kenny Frye, junior, forward; Ryder Liscomb, sophomore, forward; Landon Vile, sophomore guard
Outlook: It’s easy to throw last year out of the books when it comes to Luray.
The Bulldogs dealt with a COVID outbreak early in the season, never had a full roster the remainder of the way and it forced the team into playing just seven games under the condensed schedule.
Although Luray earned just one win, there were flashes of potential for coach Mat Huff’s group.
Now, with a solid assortment of returners and some key newcomers in important positions, the Bulldogs are looking to take a make step forward this year and compete for a postseason berth.
Huff Says: “Taking souls is our team motto. Attack whatever is in front of us and keep on attacking. I'm super energized and excited with this group of kids. This should be an exciting season.”
MOUNTAIN VIEW GENERALS
Coach: Jimmy Sanders (fifth season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 1-9
Key Returners: Dawson Moomaw, senior; Michael Spaur, junior; Evan Estep, junior; Johnny Hasley, sophomore; Keyshawn Davis, sophomore; Alex Fields, sophomore
Key Losses: Christian Hess, forward (12 ppg, 8 rpg); Cole Stover, guard (5 ppg, 3 rpg)
Outlook: There’s no program that’s been through more of a rebuild recently than Mountain View.
And with six newcomers again this season, including four freshmen, that trend will continue.
The Generals, under veteran coach Jimmy Sanders, play hard and are sound defensively.
But Mountain View will need to find more consistent options on the offensive end to compete.
Sanders Says: “I’m looking forward to seeing how much we grow and learn this year.”
PAGE COUNTY PANTHERS
Coach: Russ Rodriguez (sixth season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 11-4 (Lost to Staunton in Region 2B semifinals)
Key Returners: Caden Good, senior, guard; Ricky Campbell, senior, guard; Dylan Hensley, senior, forward
Key Losses: Canaan Pierce, guard
Promising Newcomers: Jacob Williams, junior, guard; Caleb Knighton, senior, guard; Chase Parlett, senior, forward
Outlook: With the 1-2 punch of Caden Good and Ricky Campbell in the backcourt and bruising forward in Dylan Hensley down low, expectations are high for Page County this season.
The Panthers won last season’s Bull Run District regular-season title and were one win shy of reaching the Region 2B championship game. East Rockingham did not play in the Bull Run.
Last year’s success has motivated sixth-year coach Russ Rodriguez and his squad this year.
With a roster full of upperclassmen, the Panthers are hopeful for a similar run again this season.
Rodriguez Says: “We’ll be measured by our ability to stay together under pressure. I fully expect for us to be there at the end.”
STRASBURG RAMS
Coach: Larry Fox (fifth season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 7-4 (Lost to Buffalo Gap in Region 2B quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Walker Conrad, sophomore, guard (13.8 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 2 apg); Ryan Roller, junior, guard (8.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.6 apg);
Key Losses: Ron Fox, guard (11 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Trey Stinnette, forward (10 ppg, 7.5 rpg)
Promising Newcomers: Camden Poe, sophomore, guard; Walker Conrad, sophomore, guard; Takhi Coates, freshman, guard; Christopher Davis, sophomore, forward; Griffin Carter, sophomore forward
Outlook: Fresh off another trip to the regional tournament, Strasburg could be there again.
Under fifth-year coach Larry Fox, the Rams have become a consistent force in the Bull Run.
And with guards Walker Conrad and Ryan Roller leading the way for an up-and-coming team that has just three seniors on its roster, the goal is to make it a step further than the quarterfinals.
A stingy defense and balanced scoring should allow Strasburg to compete with anyone this season.
