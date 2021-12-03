CENTRAL FALCONS
Coach: Ashleigh Fletcher (first season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 3-9
Key Returners: Viliane Luyando, senior, guard; Emma Eberly, senior, guard; Erika Hutton, senior, guard; Keeyara Dodson-Perez, senior, guard; Ella Toothman, senior, forward
Promising Newcomers: Aamori Williams, freshman, guard; Peyton DiNardo, sophomore, forward; Makenna Painter, sophomore, forward
Outlook: With an experienced roster, Central has a chance to make some noise this season.
Several players on the CHS roster were part of the Falcons volleyball squad that reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 state title match and have developed a winning culture in the school.
With first-year coach Ashleigh Fletcher now leading the way after previously serving as an assistant and a strong offseason now behind them, the Falcons are a team to watch this season.
A defensive-first approach to the game will be the key to Central’s ability to compete this year.
Fletcher Says: “The only place that success comes before work is in the dictionary.”
CLARKE COUNTY EAGLES
Coach: Regina Downing (10th season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 1-9
Key Returners: Ellie Brumback, senior, guard; Willow Oliver, junior, guard; Emma Nelson, junior, forward; Keira Rohrbach, junior, forward
Promising Newcomers: Hailey Evans, junior, guard
Outlook: Senior Ellie Brumback is back from a torn ACL and as the lone senior and a team captain for Clarke County, she’ll play a major role in the team’s attempt at a turnaround this year.
The Eagles, according to coach Regina Downing, played well throughout the offseason.
Clarke is known for an aggressive man-to-man approach and a transition offense.
If the Eagles can grow up quickly around Brumback, they should see improvement.
Downing Says: “We were driven by turnovers last year and we put a major emphasis on taking care of the basketball. If we can limit our turnover this year, I think that we will have a decent standing in the district.”
EAST ROCKINGHAM EAGLES
Coach: Paul Comer (12th season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 2-6
Key Returners: Sarah Smith, junior, guard (6.7 ppg); Ashlyn Herring, junior, forward; Lauren Townsend, sophomore, guard
Key Losses: Lexi Campbell, guard (7.8 ppg); Makenna Siever, guard (4.9 ppg)
Promising Newcomers: Haley Lucas, freshman, center; Sierra Custer, freshman, guard; Reagan Sipe, freshman, guard; Bre Dofflemyer, senior, center
Outlook: According to veteran coach Paul Comer, the best basketball is still to come.
East Rockingham has another young roster this year, but that doesn’t worry the ERHS coaches.
With a tight-knit bond and a desire to improve, Comer said he’s seen steady growth from his team.
Several new pieces have brought excitement for the Eagles and there are a number of returners back that will see new roles. As things gel throughout the season, that will only make East Rock better.
Comer Says: “I love this team and our kids. We have things heading back in the right direction with a lot of talented players on our roster. We’re excited to see what this team can do and how much we can continue to grow throughout the course of the season.”
LURAY BULLDOGS
Coach: Joe Lucas (sixth season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 13-0 (Defeated Gate City in VHSL Class 2 state championship)
Key Returners: Emilee Weakley, senior, guard (27.5 ppg, 13.3 rpg, 2.6 apg); Jaidyn McClung, junior, forward (6 ppg, 11 rpg, 2 apg); Averie Alger, senior, guard (4.2 ppg, 3.7 apg, 3.5 rpg); Amber Tharpe, senior, guard (2.1 ppg, 1.2 rpg); Lexie Vile, senior, forward
Key Losses: Brynlee Burrill, guard (11 ppg, 6 apg, 6 rpg)
Promising Newcomers: Emily Donovan, sophomore, guard; Lindsay Bly, junior, forward; Maggie Foltz, sophomore, guard
Outlook: Over the past three years, Luray has established itself as a perennial state power.
And fresh off winning the program’s first state title, the Bulldogs are desperate for another.
Emilee Weakley, a senior, guard is one of the best players in the area and she’s surrounded by several key returners this season in Jaidyn McClung, Averie Alger and Amber Tharpe.
With an experienced and motivated group, Luray will be set for a deep playoff run once again.
Lucas Says: “I am looking forward to seeing our growth throughout the year. Our goal is to be a different team in February or March than we are right now. We have a very tough schedule, both in and out of district, that I am hoping will push and prepare our girls for a playoff run. Our approach hasn't changed — controlling what we can control, on and off the court, while stringing together championship practice after championship practice.”
MOUNTAIN VIEW GENERALS
Coach: Jeff Burner (26th season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 7-5 (Lost to Luray in Region 2B semifinals)
Key Returners: Mya Councill, guard (10.4 ppg, 5 rpg, 3 apg); Bre Franklin, guard (6.3 ppg, 3 rpg, 2 apg); Annika Dellinger, forward (6.1 ppg, 8.3 rpg)
Key Losses: Kylene Franklin, guard (11.1 ppg, 5 rpg, 3 apg; Eli Dellinger, forward (6.4 ppg, 8 rpg)
Promising Newcomers: Alicia Bare, senior; Ava Pittington, sophomore
Outlook: Three of Mountain View’s five losses last season came against Luray.
That gave coach Jeffrey Burner reason for optimism about the future of his squad.
The Generals are a young team, but have three key returners back on the roster this year.
With senior guard Mya Councill leading the way, Mountain View will be a playoff contender.
Burner Says: “We have a great group of kids that are very coachable. We look forward to improving and being ready to compete in the Bull Run.”
PAGE COUNTY PANTHERS
Coach: E.J. Wyant (sixth season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 8-4 (Lost to Staunton in Region 2B semifinals)
Key Returners: Caris Lucas, senior, guard (12 ppg, 6 rpg, 2 apg); Leah Hilliard, senior, forward (8 ppg, 7 rpg, 4 apg, 2 spg); Gracie Mason, senior, guard; Adryn Martin, sophomore, forward; Montana Foltz, junior, forward; Alexis Frymyer, junior, guard
Key Losses: Taylor Hankins, forward (11 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2 apg, 2 spg); Morgan Lucas, forward (7 ppg, 9 rpg, 2 apg); Hannah Southers, guard (7.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.5 apg)
Promising Newcomers: Destiny Wright, sophomore, forward; Bailee Gaskins, sophomore, forward
Outlook: There’s reason for optimism around Page County coming into the year.
The Panthers have a strong 1-2 punch in Caris Lucas and Leah Hilliard and plenty of experience.
Despite losing a number of key players, Page is a veteran group that’s had success in recent years.
That gives PCHS coach E.J. Wyant reason to believe they can compete for a district title.
Wyant Says: “I’m excited about our team. We have a group of seniors who are battle-tested and a group of underclassmen who can play. If we come in everyday and push ourselves to get better individually and as a team, I believe we can accomplish our goal of winning championships.”
STRASBURG RAMS
Coach: Darin Jenkins (seventh season)
District: Bull Run
Last Season: 5-6 (Lost to Page County in Region 2B quarterfinals)
Key Returners: Nyla Sperry, senior, guard (9.3 ppg); Macy Smith, sophomore, guard (11.4 ppg); Maddie Stinnette, senior, guard (5.7 ppg); Kenley Smith, sophomore, forward (6.8 ppg)
Key Losses: Natalie Hott, guard (8.5 ppg); Joely Morgan, guard (2.1 ppg)
Promising Newcomers: Raea Crabill, junior, guard; Ali Crabill, junior, guard; Emma Hooser, junior, forward
Outlook: With one of the more experienced groups in the district, Strasburg has potential.
Point guard Nyla Sperry is a four-year starter, Macy Smith is a prolific scorer and Maddie Stinnette and Kenley Smith can both have big nights at any given time for the Rams this season.
With so much experience and a veteran coach, the Rams have a chance to make serious noise.
With a high-scoring team and an intense defensive approach, Strasburg is a serious contender.
Jenkins Says: “I like this team a lot and everyone is anxious to get the season started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.