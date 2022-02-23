Internet commerce company Amazon will build a 1-million-square-foot shipping center in Fishersville and hire 500 people to work in it, according to a Wednesday press release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
"It speaks volumes about our community that one of the most successful companies in the world is choosing to expand here," Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, said in the release.
The facility's purpose is for picking, packing and shipping large or bulky merchandise, such as rugs and patio furniture, according to the release. It is slated to open next year.
Amazon is eligible to receive up to $1,000 in income tax credit for each new full-time job created through the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit, according to the release and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership website.
"This facility joins two recently launched delivery stations in Waynesboro and Louisa and will be vital to our ability to serve customers and provide great selection and fast Prime shipping speeds across the region," Melissa Nick, Amazon’s vice president of North America customer fulfillment, said in the release.
The company has a starting pay of $15 an hour with health and retirement benefits, tuition assistance and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave, according to the release. Amazon employs more than 30,000 people in Virginia, according to the release.
"Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Virginia is a testament to the commonwealth’s exceptional infrastructure, competitive business costs, and long-term commitment that I’ve made to make sure we are developing talent and training workers to make Virginia the best state for business," Youngkin said in the release.
In July, Virginia was named the best state for business for the fifth time since 2007 by CNBC — propelled by the state's workforce and education system.
— Staff Report
