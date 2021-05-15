As the vaccination rate rises, local restaurants are also seeing an increase in visits, according to local operators.
“In the past month or so, we have seen a bit of an increase with our customers, which is great,” said Kayla Smith, owner of Traditions Family Restaurant in Harrisonburg.
She said much of the increase in customers returning is based on the vaccine, especially older clientele.
“I’ve had a lot of customers say they’ve been vaccinated or say the fact other people have been vaccinated is making them more comfortable” to come out and eat, Smith said.
Ridwan, owner of BoBoKo Indonesian Cafe in Harrisonburg, also said he has seen business pick up, but his five-table restaurant still sells most of its orders online for pickup.
On April 22, Gov. Ralph Northam announced restaurants could begin seating at bars again as part of the increasingly frequent rollbacks of COVID-19 mitigation rules as vaccination rates rise and hospitalizations and deaths slow. On Friday, Northam lifted the state’s universal indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, which went into effect at midnight — putting Virginia in line with Thursday’s guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Northam also said that on May 28 he’ll lift all capacity and distancing requirements. Business will still be allowed to require masks and masks will be required in schools, Northam said in his announcement.
As of today, bars can serve alcohol even after midnight and dining rooms can be open between midnight and 5 a.m.
Other amendments, which went into effect today, include increasing the capacity at indoor gatherings to 100 and to 250 at outdoor gatherings.
The restaurant and hotel industries were most impacted by the pandemic with millions losing jobs and countless businesses closing.
However, as interest in going out to eat returns, the reduced number of restaurants means increased business for those remaining, according to Rosario Alfieri, owner of Romano’s Italian Bistro in McGaheysville.
“A lot of restaurants closed and are not open anymore, so it created a vacuum for people to go somewhere else,” he said.
Alfieri said his eastern Rockingham County restaurant saw its best James Madison University graduation weekend to date.
“People from Harrisonburg are more willing to travel because I’m not that far away and they’re at capacity in town,” he said.
He also said there is more travel around Massanutten Resort.
“Definitely, in comparison to this time last year, there’s way more tourists,” he said.
Capacity is also less of an issue than the 6-feet of distance between tables at Romano’s, according to Alfieri. He said even if he was able to open at full capacity, he would still be at 50% since he has to keep one booth closed between seating, cutting his available tables in half.
The pandemic still impacts how much more customers translates to profit because of increased overhead, according to the operators.
Supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic have caused backups and price increases across a variety of products including lumber, steel and food.
Prices for meats, such as pork, beef and chicken, are up 50-60%, according to Alfieri.
Some prices have increased four- to five-fold for products restaurants need, according to Ridwan. He said he is trying to ride out the current cost increases so he doesn’t have to adjust menu prices, but may have to in several months.
Adjusting prices is a difficult problem for restaurant owners stuck between the chance for more business, but higher prices immediately eating that margin up.
“It is a fine line to know how to price your products when, on my back end, the price is rising,” Smith said. “We still want to have a fair price and be competitive.”
But it’s not just getting customers through the door, but also workers, since many may have left the industry, face childcare issues, health concerns or simply prefer the available unemployment support, according to Alfieri and previous interviews with restaurant employers and employment experts.
“Everybody’s hiring because nobody wants to come back to work,” Alfieri said, who added that some people may be able to make more money on unemployment than working at a restaurant.
Jobs in the service sector are typically lower paying. Jobs in preparing and serving food are in the lowest paid occupational group, and workers of these positions had a median wage of $24,220 in May 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
One approach employers use to attract more workers is to increase pay or benefits — something other industries can do easier than restaurants, where the profit margin is 5% to 6%.
And though things are still better than they were months ago for the restaurant industry, according to Smith, it’s still not a pre-pandemic world.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Smith said.
