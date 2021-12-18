Chad Austin, who began his career with Joe Bowman Auto Plaza as a sales consultant 10 years ago, has been promoted to service manager at the dealership, according to a press release.
Previously, Austin was promoted to sales manager and business development manager before moving to service manager.
“I’ve worked hard to build lasting relationships with my customers in any role I’ve held,” Austin said.
Austin has been marred to his wife, Amber, for 18 years and the couple has four children.
