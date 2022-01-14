Thomas D. Rea has been named executive vice president and regional commercial executive for Bank of the James.
With this promotion, Rea will lead Market Presidents in the Bank’s newer markets as we continue to grow throughout Virginia. His expanded responsibilities will run concurrently with those presently associated with his role as President of the Harrisonburg/Shenandoah Valley market.
Rea joined the bank in 2015 to open the Harrisonburg office and has successfully grown the market and the team. In 2020, Rea and his team were instrumental in rolling out the Bank’s Paycheck Protection Program and assisting all markets in their effort to provide much needed help during very uncertain times.
Prior to joining Bank of the James, Rea held various roles at SunTrust, Rockingham Heritage Bank (later named United Bank) and First Bank and Trust. Rea holds a B.S. in Finance with Management as a double major from Virginia Tech as well as an MBA from James Madison University. He continues to be involved with various non-profits and efforts in and throughout the Valley.
