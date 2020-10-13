For nearly three decades, hundreds of Shenandoah Valley residents found their way to the northwestern side of Broadway for work at the H.D. Lee jean plant.
“I would say it was tremendously important because it was the biggest industry here for a while other than the poultry plant and the fruit plant in Timberville,” said Wayne Fulk, a Brocks Gap resident who worked at the plant from when it began to open in 1960 to its closure in 1988.
At the plant’s peak, it had over 600 employees working over three shifts, according to Fulk, now 82.
The year 1971 was a busy one for Bergton native Yvonne Wittig, nee Hottinger. Over the course of those 12 months, she graduated high school, married her husband, Barry, on the Fourth of July and began working at the H.D. Lee plant located right next to then-Broadway High School, which is now J. Frank Hillyard Middle School.
Wittig was one of the more local workers, too. Many of the plant’s employees came from more economically depressed communities over the state line, such as Mathias and other parts of Hardy County, W.Va., as well as other places such as New Market, Mount Jackson and even Harrisonburg, according to Wittig and Fulk.
“It was a tremendous asset to the community and surrounding area,” Fulk said.
Wittig said the community was really excited for the plant since it was offering employment where, if you worked hard, you could make good money.
Workers at the plant made $6 to $7 an hour, according to a 1988 Washington Post story about the plant’s closure.
That translates to roughly $13.02 to $15.19 an hour, according to a consumer price index calculator from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Wittig said many of the workers were represented by a union that was “very present.”
“It was a strong union in the plant and there was a good many employees that did belong to the union,” she said.
Fulk said the plant was a major piece of economic development that contributed to a momentum of growth in the area.
“In 1960, when it started, you didn’t have the number of jobs that you did when it closed 27 years later,” Fulk said.
John Downey, president of Blue Ridge Community College, said the economic impact of the plant “can’t be overstated.”
And Wittig said the new focus on renewing American production in culture, media, politics and business is welcome.
“I think if I could buy something that’s made in America, that’s what I’m going to buy,” she said.
However, the manufacturing industry has changed in multiple ways over the past half century, according to Downey.
“Instead of one big plant coming into an area, it’s several smaller ones, but they still need the same kind of employees,” he said.
Downey said many American manufacturers are struggling to find workers, despite the high unemployment rate.
“It is still difficult to recruit in the Valley because the unemployment rate is still relatively low,” Brett Vassey, the president and CEO of the Virginia Manufacturers Association, said in an email. Vassey cited the unemployment figures for Harrisonburg being 6.2% and Augusta County being 4.2%.
National unemployment is 7.9%. The jobless rate shot up to 14.7% in April after reaching historic lows of 3.5% in multiple months throughout last winter.
In the 1980s, H.D. Lee began closing plants across the country and the world, including across the Southern United States and even a facility in Scotland, according to Fulk.
And by 1988, the workers of Broadway’s H.D. Lee plant were informed of its impending shuttering.
“Some [workers] were really, I would say, probably angry about [the plant] going overseas because we shipped a lot of the sewing machines and equipment to Costa Rica and Mexico and other places,” Fulk said.
Wittig recalled feeling similarly betrayed.
“It was sort of like a slap in the face,” Wittig said. “And I sort of went through it twice.”
After she left H.D. Lee, Wittig got a job at another sewing factory in Mount Jackson that made long johns.
But after a decade, that plant’s management announced it, too, would be closing.
“They closed down in almost the exact same scenario — the jobs went overseas and they could make things cheaper over there,” Wittig said.
When that plant closed, she said, its workers were retrained with computers, but Wittig added she was unsure of how many people were able to use those skills to obtain new, high-paying jobs.
As for herself, Wittig went to work for the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control as a sales associate, where she still works part time after over 20 years.
And for the hundreds and hundreds of Valley workers who filled out time cards, wound bobbins, steamed denim and all the other jobs done inside the Lee factory, the pride doesn’t wear off, according to Wittig and Fulk.
“I talk to people every now and then that says, ‘I just so hate that it closed,’” Fulk said. “They really hated to see that and it was kind of like a family affair.”
