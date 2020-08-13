Brooke Zirk, vice president and commercial relationship manager at F&M Bank, has joined the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County commercial team of the Timberville-based institution, according to a Wednesday press release.
Zirk, a Roanoke native and Broadway resident, has over 15 years of experience in both consumer and commercial lending, according to the release.
“Throughout my banking career in the Shenandoah Valley, I have developed wonderful relationships with my customers,” Zirk said in the release. “I look forward to continuing those relationships and giving back to my community.”
F&M Bank operates 11 full-service branches in the Shenandoah Valley with over $807 million in assets and more than 175 full and part-time employees.
— Staff Reports
