Brown Edwards has been recognized by industry magazine Construction Executive as one of the "Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms," according to a press release from Judy Duff, the practice development coordinator at Brown Edwards.
“Serving the construction industry is a key area of expertise for our firm,” Jason Hartman, CEO of Brown Edwards, said in the release. “This top 50 ranking and our being identified as a national leader in CCIFP certified employees is an indication of our focus on committing to the long term success of our construction clients. This industry, as do many others, faces many hurdles in today’s economic environment. But with the talent we have in place, we are confident we can prove to be a valuable partner.”
Brown Edwards has offices in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee and has been in business for over 50 years.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.