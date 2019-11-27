Convenience-store chain 7-Eleven has filed two applications in Harrisonburg with the goal to build eight vehicle fuel pumps at the 380 N. Main St. location, according to documents from the Harrisonburg city zoning department.
One of the applications 7-Eleven has filed is an amendment to the current zoning ordinance for B-1 districts, which bars vehicle fuel stations within a B-1 zone, said Thanh Dang, assistant director of planning and zoning.
If the amendment is approved by Planning Commission, businesses located in a B-1 district, such as the 7-Eleven, could apply for a special-use permit for vehicle fuel stations.
The fuel station is part of a planned expansion of the 7-Eleven, which would nearly double the size of the convenience store from 2,556 square feet to 4,050 square feet, according to city documents.
The other application the company has filed with the city is a request for a special-use permit to allow fuel pumps at the location, if the zoning ordinance amendment passed.
Planning Commission would have to approve the zoning ordinance amendment, and city council would have to approve the special use permit before the project could begin, said Lori Schweller, a lawyer with Williams Mullen, which represents Creighton Development, who is in charge of the project for 7-Eleven.
“We’re hoping we can obtain approval from both of those applications,” Schweller said.
A Planning Commission hearing for the zoning ordinance amendment is set for Dec. 11 and a city council meeting on Jan. 14 will hear about the special-use permit request, she said.
The company submitted the application for a zoning ordinance amendment to the city on Sept. 6.
A traffic impact analysis on the project was also conducted, a requirement to determine the impact on local traffic patterns, and city staff found the results acceptable, according to emails between Dastan Khaleel, a city traffic engineer, and project engineers.
Between the convenience store facing North Mason Street and Community Street to the east, lies a parcel of grass and trees, and 7-Eleven has no plans to cut down any trees and the company plans to plant more, according to Schweller.
“The 7-Eleven is going to be shifted a little bit into that buffer, but that large green buffer will remain,” Schweller said.
The proposed eight pumps would be located between the convenience store and North Mason Street, with four pumps facing north and four pumps facing south, according to the concept plan.
“The reason for that is the cashier has to be able to view the entire filling area for safety reasons,” Schweller said.
Gil Colman, vice-chair of the Planning Commission, said that he and other members of the seven-person board don’t normally get information packet until the weekend before a meeting.
“I would rather wait to see all the facts,” Colman said about his thoughts about the project.
Fellow Planning Commission member Kathy Whitten said there are a lot of things to look at when considering a zoning ordinance amendment.
“It is an opportunity, I think, especially when you’re getting into ordinance amendments you have to look at the bigger picture and not it’s the one request,” she said.
Based in Dallas, but a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Seven & i Holdings, 7-Eleven operates 60,000 convenience stores, primarily across North America and Asia, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
(1) comment
It’s not 380 North Main Street, it’s 380 North Mason. It’s the 7/11 at Mason and Gay, not the one on North Main. You have to read well into the article to discover the mistake which a lot of people aren’t going to do.
