Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are both slated to receive $10,000 as part of a $866,000 grant program originally announced in June, according to a Wednesday release from the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.
The funding, given to the city, the county's Office of Economic Development and Tourism and 88 other localities' tourism groups, is expected to aggregate $3 million-plus in local advertising and other marketing initiatives.
Tourism is the second largest industry for the Virginia, while agriculture is the state's largest private industry.
— Staff Reports
