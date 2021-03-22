The Harrisonburg Economic Development Authority will hold a meeting Friday to discuss the terms of an agreement for a financial grant for Shenandoah Valley Organic's new plant in the city, according to Michael Parks, city spokesman.
The project is slated to receive $1.8 million from the commonwealth and $500,000 from the city, according to Parks.
The city funding would be contingent on the rules of the agreement crafted by the EDA and approved by City Council, according to Parks. If approved, the city money would begin flowing to SVO in the fall and continue for three years. He said the agreement will likely go before City Council for approval in April.
The new SVO plant located at 350 Acorn Drive is slated to create 110 new jobs, according to a November announcement by Gov. Ralph Northam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.