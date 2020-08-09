Harrisonburg hotel The Clarion Pointe won a TripAdvisor 2020 Travelers' Choice Award, according to a release from Mary Bayer of Jackson Hotel Management.
The award is in recognition of the hotel being ranked in the top 10% of all hotels reviewed on TripAdvisor across the globe.
The Clarion Pointe Harrisonburg is operated by Jackson Hotel Management. The hotel is one of only handful of so-named hotels that have opened since the fall, according to Bayer.
— Staff Reports
