When Jeff Latchum, a 19-year-old freshman at James Madison University, was driving his car through Rockingham County to pursue a job tip in the mid-1990’s, he didn’t know what he’d find.
But when he arrived at Henry “Clay” Clark III’s Linville home, he found an outbuilding loaded with art, guitars and a kitchen where they would be preparing barbecue for Clark’s catering business.
Nearly three decades later, that home-grown catering service had evolved into multiple successful restaurants and community businesses in McGaheysville and downtown Harrisonburg.
“He had vision,” Latchum, 43, of Dayton, said of Clark.
Clark, a Harrisonburg native and successful restaurateur, died Thursday at the University of Virginia Medical Center, according to an obituary on dignitymemorial.com.
“He raised us to believe that giving back to the community was the most important thing you could do with your job,” said Meghan C. Clark, who is a second-year resident physician at the University of Virginia Medical Center and daughter of Henry “Clay” Clark III.
“And I think that’s a big reason why I became a physician,” she said.
Henry “Clay” Clark III graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1971, and went on to study economics and law at Washington & Lee University, graduating in 1978.
He returned to Harrisonburg to practice law before moving to Cape Hatteras, N.C., where he opened a seafood business.
By 1988, Clark had returned to Harrisonburg and was already working within the community, helping establish Mercy House, a nonprofit that works with homeless families with dependent children.
Clark continued his interest in the food industry and first established Hank’s Smokehouse on Charles Street and later moving to Cloverleaf Shopping Center on Carlton Street with his business partner Stacey Rose, according to Daily News-Record archives.
Clark then made the business catering only. Rose, who had moved to Charlotte, N.C., would sometimes travel back to Rockingham to help Clark, Latchum and others with large orders.
Clark, joined by Rose, reopened the business as an restaurant in 2002 in McGaheysville after the catering venture proved successful.
“We said Massanutten needs a place,” Rose said. “There’s 10,000 people there every week — how can we get a dollar from each one of them?”
Clark and Rose then opened Thunderbird Cafe as Hank’s Smokehouse grew in popularity, and now Hank’s and Thunderbird Cafe are considered staples of the McGaheysville area.
“We both had a passion for food and we were learning at the same time how to grow the business,” Rose said. “We worked well together for a long time, 17 years.”
In 2007, Clark first sowed the seeds of what would become Clementine Cafe and Ruby’s Lounge in downtown Harrisonburg.
“He always provided me solid opportunities and was always supportive in my own development and he did that for a lot of people,” said Jeremiah Jenkins, who worked with Clark to build Clementine and was a pitmaster for Clark’s barbecue catering company along with Latchum.
By 2019, the cafe, along with Ruby’s Lounge and Ruby’s Arcade, have won multiple awards and become a hub for downtown nightlife — whether it was locals looking to dance or college students looking to bowl on the arcade’s antique duckpin lanes.
“He always wanted to have that sense of community,” Latchum said. “Which is why I think [Ruby’s Arcade] is the ultimate in terms of not just being a bar, he wanted people, kids milling about — he wanted to engender part of the community.”
Latchum said that Clark was always the same, no matter how much money he had in his pocket, and Rose said Clark would occasionally loan money to struggling employees.
“He was also a challenging individual and at times could be difficult to work with because he had such a particular vision and viewpoint,” Jenkins said. “But no one’s made a bigger impact on my life.”
“I think he was probably most proud about the role he played in his employee’s lives,” he said. “Those relationships, I think, meant more to him than really anything else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.