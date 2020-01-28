The Virginia Port Authority unanimously approved Danish green energy firm, Ørsted, to lease 1.7 acres of the 287-acre Portsmouth Marine Terminal for offshore wind staging kit, according to the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.
The lease is slated to end in 2026, by which time Ørsted has planned to have 3,000 megawatts of wind energy projects in the nation.
The agreement has been kept open to allow for a further 40 acres to be leased by the European company, which would bring in $13 million in lease payments and $20 million in site upgrades.
“By welcoming Ørsted and allowing it to leverage the Portsmouth Marine Terminal, we could jump-start an almost entirely new industry,” said John F. Reinhart, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “The result is job creation, economic investment, diversification of the Virginia economy, and clean, renewable energy."
-- Staff Reports
