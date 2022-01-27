DAYTON — Linford Berry can slow down and be fast.
That’s one of the things Berry, 45, of Dayton, said he was taught about bid calling while in auction school. A popular misconception people have about auctioneering, Berry said, is the notion of only talking fast. Rather, it takes rhythm and tone to be an effective auctioneer, a skill Berry equated to singing a song.
And that lesson has since paid off — Berry won the 2022 Mid-Atlantic Bid Calling Championship Competition in Ocean City, Md., last weekend.
An auctioneer at Mountain Valley Auction Group in Dayton, Berry said he had been around the auction business his whole life through his time in the agricultural and automobile industries.
He started his car dealership, Mountain Valley Motors, in 2005, and would go to auctions multiple times a week to buy inventory for the dealership.
“I started rubbing shoulders with a lot of really good, professional auctioneers that did this every day. They were just really skilled,” he said.
There, two auctioneers stood out to him — Charles and John Nicholls, a father and son team. Inspired by their work, Berry became more interested in becoming an auctioneer.
“Our real estate auction firm, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, has been in business for 54 years, and when Linford first started showing interest in this industry, he sought me out and we had several in-depth conversations,” John Nicholls said in a message.
In February 2016, Berry attended the World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa, after being introduced to the owner, Paul C. Behr, by the Nicholls family in 2014.
“He heeded my advice and went to the auction school I recommended, joined our state and national auctioneers associations, and became a real student of the game,” John Nicholls said in a message.
Berry said the auctioning school is about a 10-day program.
“I wasn’t there a couple days and instructors were asking me where I sell at,” he said. “It seemed like I had kind of a natural gift for it. So, I came home, went to work. It’s just been a crazy ride ever since.”
In addition to owning Mountain Valley Auction Group, Berry has been working as a contract auctioneer, and has conducted auctions in agricultural products and machinery, estate sales, real estate, auto auctions and benefit auctions. He said he started his business in October 2017 with fellow auctioneer HL Wenger.
“It was off to the races,” Berry said with a laugh.
Berry was named U.S. Bid Calling Rookie Champion in 2016 and 2017, and won the West Virginia Ringman Championship and West Virginia Rookie Champion Auctioneer competitions in 2019.
“I realized if I was going to be good at this, I was going to need to accelerate my learning curve to get as good as I could as fast as I could, so that I could be successful,” Berry said. “As I observed other successful auctioneers, I saw that a lot of them competed.”
In competition, Berry said auctioneers have to be on their A-game right away — auctioneers are scored as soon as they step on the stage for competition. Auctioneers are judged on presentation and appearance, chant and voice — they should not be too fast or too slow — and their people skills and audience presence.
“It’s quite a bit more than just the the auctioneering chant — which is a part of it — but there’s a whole lot more that goes into it,” Berry said.
In the recent mid-Atlantic competition, Berry beat out 14 candidates from five other states.
“It’s been a way for me to improve my skills and help me to be as good as I can be in a short amount of time,” Berry said.
Despite the competitive nature of the field, Berry said the auctioneering industry is like one big family.
“Auctioneers are pretty competitive by nature. We’re kind of type A people that put ourselves out there, so the competitive aspect of it is fun,” Berry said. “A lot of my competitors are some of my best friends.”
Berry thanked his wife, Judith, and daughter, Lanette, for their support. He also said the key relationships he has with his colleagues have helped him get to where he is today.
“As a past president of the National Auctioneers Association, I can honestly tell you that our industry is one big family, and we really try to help and mentor people to be the best they [can] be,” John Nicholls said in a statement. “We feel strongly that our industry is only as strong as its weakest link, so it benefits us all when people conduct business in the proper fashion.”
In July, Berry will compete in the International Auctioneering Competition. And what started out as a “bucket list kind of thing” for Berry has since turned into a rewarding career for him — by slowing down and being fast.
“I kind of see the auction business as a way for me to be able to make a living and have fun doing it, but I don’t want to be tied to it, like I have to do it. Because then it won’t be fun anymore,” Berry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.