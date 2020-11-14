Applications for the final round of Harrisonburg business grants remain open, but the deadline looms.
The deadline to apply is noon Monday, according to the application form and Michael Parks, city spokesman.
City businesses with between one to three full-time employees are eligible for up to $4,000. Firms with four to 10 employees could receive up to $6,000. Firms employing 11 to 25 people could receive up to $8,000, while those with 26 to 100 employees could receive up to the maximum amount of $10,000, according to the application document.
Money businesses receive through the grant can be spent on wages and benefits, rent, utilities, inventory, personal protective equipment and sanitary product acquisition, and other uses approved by members of the city’s grant review team, according to the application.
To be eligible for the grants, a locally owned and operated for-profit business must meet the following requirements:
• Have been running on or before May 1
• Have between one and 100 full-time employees as of May 1
• Have $20,000 a year in revenue, but not more than $5 million
• Be able to prove a loss of at least 10% in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic
• Be up to date on city taxes
Food trucks and nonprofits with a city retail storefront can also apply if they meet the requirements.
Only completed applications will be considered and all fully-completed forms for eligible businesses will qualify, according to the application. However, if there are more applications than funding available, preference will be given to hospitality, retail, entertainment, restaurants and businesses like salons and barber shops, due to those sectors bearing the brunt of the downturn caused by the pandemic, according to the application.
Businesses that received grants in the first two rounds, or the now-forgiven city business loans, are still eligible to apply for the third round, but will be considered last depending on how much money can still be allocated, according to the business grant website.
Businesses ineligible for the loans include non-locally owned franchises or chains not headquartered in the city, banks, nonprofits without a retail storefront, contractors on digital platforms, such as Uber and Airbnb, or multilevel and network marketing, such as Mary Kay and Avon, home-based businesses and those engaged in rental real estate speculation or investment, such as landlords, according to the application form.
In a previous interview, Peirce Macgill, assistant economic developer for the city, said the “fundamental goal” of the grant program is to keep people employed.
“It really does come down to jobs,” he said at the time. “If you don’t have a job and you don’t have income, it’s hard then to support other businesses.”
Consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70% of the United States’ gross domestic product, dropped by nearly 13% in April compared to March, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grant program is administered by the city economic development staff and applications can be obtained online at https://harrisonburgdevelopment.com/harrisonburg-business-recovery-grant/.
Completed grant applications can either be emailed to Macgill at peirce.macgill@harrisonburgva.gov or dropped off at the city’s economic development office on the third floor of City Hall at 409 S. Main St. during weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Applications are available in English, Spanish and Arabic.
