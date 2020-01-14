Dynamic Aviation has promoted Doug Pascarella to vice president of information technology and Taylor Weisgerber to controller, according to Monday press releases.
Pascarella joined Bridgewater-based aviation solution company in 2018 as the director of IT.
He holds a computer science bachelor’s degree from Clarion University of Pennsylvania and a master’s in information systems management from George Washington University.
Weisgerber first worked with the business as an intern in 2010 before returning as a senior accountant in 2018. Her experience includes work as a senior associate at accounting firm Brown, Edwards & Company and as a financial analyst at AccuTEC Blades.
The James Madison University graduate holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting with a minor in computer information systems and became a certified public accountant in 2014.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.