F&M Bank will expand into Winchester and Frederick County, according to a press release from the Timberville-based firm.
To lead the expansion, it has brought on northwestern Virginia residents Mike Wilkerson and Jonathan Reimer.
Wilkerson has worked in banking for four decades and has been named chief strategy officer and northern market executive.
Reimer has worked in commercial lending for 10 years and has been named vice president and commercial relationship manager.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mike Wilkerson and Jonathan Reimer to F&M Bank,” Mark Hanna, bank president and CEO, said in the release. “The greater Winchester area is vibrant, boasting a thriving, local economy and is contiguous to our Shenandoah County footprint. As a commercial relationship manager, Mr. Reimer has successfully cultivated and developed community partnerships, and under Mr. Wilkerson’s guidance and direction, we look forward to continued success.”
— Staff Report
