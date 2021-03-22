The Virginia Initiative for Growth and Opportunity Board has awarded $821,000 to the Shenandoah Valley Partnership for six sites in the region, according to a March 18 press release.
In Rockingham, funds will be used to improve Innovation Village off Research Drive north of Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley Industrial Park South Campus in Mount Crawford.
The other sites include Blue Mountain in Augusta County, North Shenandoah Industrial and Business Park-Windcrest in Shenandoah County, Artillery Business Park in Frederick County and Stephens Industrial Park in Warren County, according to GO Virginia documents.
Work at the six sites is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2022 and the total budget is $1.916 million, according to the press release. The improvements do not require any new local funds, according to Ashley Sickle, program coordinator for Region 8 of GO Virginia, which includes the Shenandoah Valley. The total area of the six sites is 1,112 acres.
“Receiving this GO Virginia grant is critical for improving the inventory of sites in the Shenandoah Valley region. It enhances our available product portfolio for business development and site selection,” said Jay Langston, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership.
