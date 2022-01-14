The Virginia Contractors Group Self-Insurance Association and The VACO Board of Directors recently announced at their annual meeting that Harman Construction, Inc. of Harrisonburg, was the winner of the Best in Class Award for Safety in the General Construction classification.
VACO annually recognizes leaders among their membership that have embraced safety as a value in their company culture. A Best in Class winner is truly a pacesetter based on both activity and results.
The award criteria include an in-depth review of leading and trailing indicators including: management leadership; hiring practices; training for new hires, experienced employees, and supervisors as well as specific task and compliance training; elements of a drug program in place; safety audits and executive review of safety related activity; loss ratio results; and experience modification history.
VACO is a self-insured group offering Workers’ Compensation coverage for contractors domiciled in Virginia. Our focus, now and since our founding in 1982, is on safety. We work closely with our insured members to provide safety consultation through office visits, management assessments, jobsite inspections, specialized training and group safety presentations. The management of VACO consists of a Member’s Supervisory Board, the Administrator, and a Service Company.
— Staff Reports
