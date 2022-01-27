The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce elected its board for 2022 and welcomed a new chair and chair-elect during its annual business meeting on Friday, according to a press release.
The chamber re-elected board members Umar Ali of First Citizens Bank for a second term, Kelly Blosser of Riddleberger Brothers for a second term, and Quinton Callahan of Clark and Bradshaw for a second term.
The organization LAO elected new board member Josiah Rider of Atlantic Union Bank for his first term.
Skip Weakley, of LB&D Insurance and Financial Services, has taken over as chair of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce. Callahan will assume the role of chair-elect and lead the chamber in 2023.
“I’m thrilled to be leading the Chamber during such an exciting time of change for the organization,” Weakley said in the press release. “Dr. Melissa Lubin, our prior chair, has done a fantastic job laying the groundwork and I look forward to building upon that foundation.”
“I’m excited and humbled to be chosen by my fellow Chamber Board members to serve as their Chair-elect alongside Skip,” Callahan said in the release.“Community service is one of my core values and being a part of the Chamber leadership is a welcome opportunity to fulfill that goal and to give back."
— Staff Report
