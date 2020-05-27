Median sales prices for homes, by a variety of measures, continue to rise despite COVID-19's impact on activity in the real estate market, according to both local and statewide data and experts.
Prices continue to rise because even as the demand for homes decreases, the supply of new homes on the market is also decreasing, making the housing shortage that already existed before the pandemic more acute, according to Lisa Sturtevant, the chief economist for the Virginia Realtors.
In the 12 months between May 2019 to April 2020, the median Harrisonburg and Rockingham home sale price was $229,250, according to data sourced from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors and HarrisonburgHousingToday.com.
This price is more than 6% more than the period between May 2018 and April 2019, when the median price was $214,900.
Compared to April 2019, median home prices in the city and county in April 2020 were nearly 11% higher — rising from $211,400 to $234,400.
The year-to-date increase for median local home prices between January to April 2019 and January to April 2020 was slightly smaller — 7.49% — from $213,500 to $229,500.
Median home prices locally in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 6%, or $13,000, to $228,000, compared to the first quarter of 2019, according to data from the Quarter 1 Housing Market Report from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors.
“Everything that I hear, everything that I’ve sat in on, every economist I’ve heard speaking, seems to agree that very likely the prices will not drop — that they will continue to rise,” said Bob Hill, the CEO of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors.
“The only way that I could see or based on what I have heard, that [prices] could drop, would be if we went into a severe recession where jobs did not come back and the economy is really foundering,” he said.
City and county home sales dropped by roughly 20% in April, but increased activity before the virus means that more than 8% of homes have been sold during 2020’s first four months than the same period in 2019, according to the Quarter 1 Home Market Report from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors.
“It was starting off like a fantastic year, a rocket year, so looking at those first quarter stats, you have to assume we were really going to have a phenomenal year,” Hill said.
And the homes still being sold are being sold at a quicker pace, even though the number of sales dropped in April, according to the data.
The median days on the market for a home in the city or county between January and April this year was 18 — a 50% reduction from the same period last year, when the median days on the market was 36 for a property.
Much of the data that combines numbers from April with previous months is bolstered due to the strength of the market at the beginning of the year before the pandemic, according to Hill.
“Here's the quandary. That quarter ended right when this whole thing was starting, so it's almost like looking back at a different era,” Hill said.
Statewide, sales were impacted by the virus, but not to the extent that experts were anticipating, according to Sturtevant.
Sales in April this year were down 7% compared to April 2019, she said.
Sturtevant said there were three factors that made the real estate market resilient to the disruption from the economic downturn.
“First, the folks who are most impacted by the economic part of this pandemic, the job loss and unemployment, they tend not to be in the folks in the homebuying market as often,” she said.
In April, the commonwealth saw hundreds of thousands of jobs lost due to the pandemic. Job losses were seen across all major industries, but the heaviest toll was on leisure and hospitality, where roughly 40% of jobs were lost — from 402,200 positions to 240,800.
Sturtevant said many of the workers in the leisure and hospitality sector, such as restaurant employees, tend to be younger people who rent and are not looking buy a home.
The second reason that Sturtevant cited for the resiliency of the Virginia real estate market is the ability for much of the business to be transitioned to remote or virtual processes.
“That ability to do business just a little bit differently definitely helped,” she said.
The third point of strength for the real estate market is that mortgage rates are at a historic low, according to Sturtevant.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage interest rate in April was its lowest ever, according to data from HarrisonburgHousingToday.com, which cited its information from mortgage provider Freddie Mac.
Sturtevant said buyer activity has increased in May and Realtors are looking to a stronger month on the heels of April’s declines.
“We’re seeing a lot more buyer activity on the ground, but it won’t translate to home data till June,” she said.
