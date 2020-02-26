Local restaurant owners said a minor bump in wages would have little impact on their businesses, but some foresee higher prices for consumers if a proposal to eventually make the minimum wage $15 an hour is successful.
House Bill 395 would raise the minimum wage to $9 an hour on July 1 and increase the minimum wage by $2 an hour each year until reaching $15 an hour on July 1, 2023.
“I don’t think going up to $9 [an hour] would, but if it starts approaching minimum wages around the $12 or $13 range, then that’s when you really will start seeing impacts,” said Aaron Ludwig, owner of Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint and Billy Jack’s Wing & Draft Shack.
While the state’s existing minimum wage is $7.25 on paper, Ludwig said market forces push the lower pay threshold higher.
“I honestly don’t know of any business that pays minimum in order to stay competitive to get employees,” Ludwig said.
In a tight labor market, employers are often forced to offer more competitive wages or benefits to ensure a supply of good workers.
Unemployment in the Harrisonburg metro area is 2.2%, according to the most recent data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nationwide, unemployment reached a 50-year low of 3.5% in 2019 and was at 3.6% in January, according to the most recent information from the bureau. The national rate is adjusted to account for seasonal factors, while the local rate is not.
“It’s turning into a minimum wage battle where everyone keeps increasing their wage higher and higher to keep getting people,” Ludwig said.
House Bill 395 was passed by the House of Delegates on Feb. 11, 55-45, and cleared the Senate Committee on Commerce and Labor on Feb. 17, 12-2.
Ludwig said he likes the idea of regional minimum wage increases based on costs.
“That made a lot more sense to me than $15 across the board in the entire state,” he said.
A Harrisonburg line cook, who declined to give his name, said he supports increasing the minimum wage.
“I think people are fed up with what the state of things [are],” he said of rising costs, such as rent, and wages that don’t seem to keep up.
He said he has worked for two years in various positions in the back-of-house of a locally owned restaurant and makes more than $9 an hour.
“Your profit margin can be more reasonable when you consider the human component to this and the reality that some of these people are having a really hard time affording the necessities of life,” he said.
Diane Roll, owner of the Dayton Tavern, Mama’s Caboose food truck and the Dayton Catering Co., said higher wages can pay dividends.
“If you pay somebody $15 an hour, $14 an hour now you get three times the work of three people being paid $7.25,” Roll said.
Ludwig predicted menu prices would increase if the minimum wage goes beyond $9 an hour, a sentiment shared by Roll.
“That’s the only thing that business owners are going to be able to do is increase the price that they’re selling at to cover the cost they’re paying,” he said.
If the minimum wage rises to $15 an hour, Roll also said she would have to be more stringent on breaks, how much time she could schedule employees for, and other benefits such as staff meals and beers after shifts.
She also said positions such as dishwashers could be cut from some restaurants, making other staff members do more work.
“You can’t reduce your level of service when somebody is getting married,” Roll said about her catering business. “You’re just going to have to raise prices, and we don’t want to do that.”
Jeff Hill, the owner of the Joshua Wilton House and the Local Chop and Grill House in Harrisonburg, also said a $9 an hour requirement wouldn’t have a major impact on his businesses, but expressed caution about the $15 an hour rate.
“Even our dish wash team makes more than that starting out,” Hill said of $9 an hour.
“The jump to $9 [an hour] is not really going to affect us that much,” he said. “Now, down the road, if it’s going to keep going up, I don’t know.”
As restaurants have to pay more to workers because of laws or other outside forces such as the tight labor market, Roll said a happy workforce pays for itself.
“My philosophy — you pay well, you keep people. ‘Cause every time you have to replace somebody, it costs lots of money,” Roll said.
The Harrisonburg line cook said he anticipated the wage increase to be signed into law, but in what form, he is curious to see.
“I understand it would be difficult to do that all in one fell swoop,” the line cook said of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour from $7.25.
But he said, something has got to give as many are uneasy about their economic futures behind counters, grills and server stations in Harrisonburg and Rockingham.
“I think a lot of people feel they’re undervalued and they don’t have a lot of recourse to change that so there’s a lot of frustration I think,” the man said.
