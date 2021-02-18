The consolidation of the drugstore industry has put the town of Bridgewater in a "tough spot," according to Alex Wilmer, assistant town manager.
In January of 2020, the town's only pharmacy closed. The independently operated drugstore was opened in 1998 by Patrick O'Shea and had 8,000 customers.
As a result of the closure, Bridgewater residents have to travel to Harrisonburg for the closest pharmacy, according to Wilmer.
Over the past few years, the town has unsuccessfully tried to attract a pharmacy, he said.
"Unfortunately, with the consolidation of all the different chains, you're really looking at Walgreens or CVS," Wilmer said. "And we continue to try to reach out to them and keep a line of communication with them, but they each have their own goals as corporations and are not interested in us right now."
Five years ago, the town was able to generate some interest from Rite Aid to open a pharmacy, but before more progress could be made, the Virginia operations of the company were bought by Walgreens, according to Wilmer.
"We have been in conversation with some of the large pharmacies, Rite Aid, Walgreens, CVS, for some years, and we've conducted studies, and whatever traffic numbers we have seem to be under what they consider their minimum in order to be attracted to our community," Mayor Ted Flory said.
Now, the town plans to conduct a grocery store feasibility study with the "ultimate goal" of bringing in a grocery store with a pharmacy inside, he said.
Wilmer said the potential solution is "not ideal" but may be the only way for the town to get a pharmacy and is worth exploring.
Yet, the Rockingham County town is home to one of a dwindling number of area independently owned grocery stores -- Bridgewater Foods.
Over 10 months between 2019 and early 2020, four historic independent Valley grocery stores announced their closures. Between the four markets, Valley families had independently operated these businesses for a combined 245 years.
The owners of Red Front in Harrisonburg, Broadway Supermarket in Broadway, Weyers Cave Super Save in Weyers Cave and Shenandoah Grocery in Shenandoah all cited similar reasons for closing.
In previous interviews, owners of the markets expressed their frustrations with big-box competitors, such as Food Lion and Walmart. An example included how such stores are able to obtain stock at cheaper rates than small businesses, allowing them to charge lower prices.
Lee Armbuster has been an owner of Bridgewater Foods for roughly 12 years and is now the sole owner. He said he understands why the town is conducting the study, the necessity of a pharmacy, but an incoming big-box store could impact local businesses and Main Street, not just Bridgewater Foods.
"There's an equilibrium [in the Bridgewater business community] that I think it's important to think long and hard about before disturbing it," Armbuster said.
He said a large corporate chain opening could draw more money away from local businesses, such as was the case when big-box stores first started to appear across the country. The new chains pulled business away from downtowns, leaving many empty until recent efforts.
When Valley Mall first opened in Harrisonburg, many downtown businesses suffered and closed in the following years.
The products many local businesses sell will be "wrapped up, consolidated and shoved into big-box stores to a point where all the small ones will disappear," Armbuster said.
He said money spent at local businesses stays in the area instead of going overseas or to large companies' coffers over state lines.
The main supplier of Bridgewater Foods is based in Mechanicsville, but the store also sells many locally produced items such as meat, eggs, honey, popcorn and other products, according to Armbuster.
“Most of our local items come from within 20 miles of the store. That kind of support you’re just not going to get from a chain,” he said.
Flory said officials don't intend to potentially disrupt local business, but the town needs a pharmacy. He said it also remains to be seen if the town could support two local grocery stores in the first place.
"If we have an influx of interest [from grocery stores], wouldn't that be a nice problem to have, but I don't really see that happening," Flory said.
He also said the town will not rush the process and is open to conversations with experts and business owners like Armbuster and O'Shea about how to best attract a pharmacy.
And the likelihood of getting a new independent pharmacy is low because the number of such businesses is low, according to Wilmer.
"It's very difficult and frustrating," Wilmer said of the situation.
