Last year, Harrisonburg City Council meetings frequently featured long discussions as residents filed to operate short-term rentals out of their homes.
One of those applicants was Scott Asbell.
At first, Asbell said, he felt frustrated by the process and the fee, but when he looked at the larger role the process plays to keep the city stable, he said it made more sense.
“I feel like they’ve done a really good job,” Asbell said of city staff and council in dealing with short-term rentals.
City Council has approved 25 applications, including Asbell’s, according to city documents. Council will consider amending the rules for short-term rentals and a zoning ordinance to allow homestays at its Tuesday meeting, according to the agenda.
If approved, homestays would be a by-right use for homeowners and short-term rentals would still require a special-use permit, according to city documents.
Though homestays and short-term rentals are in many ways similar, short-term rentals could have no limit on nights to operate per year, while homestays are to be limited to only 90 days. Homestays can have a maximum of four guests, while short-term rental guests would be capped by the special-use permit.
Another notable difference between homestays and STRs are a lack of off-street parking requirements for homestays, while STRs must have one off-street parking spot for each lodging space, unless otherwise conditioned.
A final difference is that STRs are allowed in multi-family units, while homestays are not.
The changes were approved by Planning Commission and are recommended for approval by city staff.
Concerns around short-term rentals include density restrictions for where short-term rentals are allowed and how many people can stay in the operation, the impact on the character of a residential neighborhood and parking availability.
Short-term rentals were barred in Harrisonburg until City Council approved new zoning regulations allowing them on March 26, 2019, according to city documents.
David Kreider, 67, said he and his wife, Mary Ann, considered opening their children’s previous rooms to short-term renters as they looked at retiring.
“It was a workable, income-earning option,” said David Kreider, a retired painter and traveling artist.
For Asbell, the income he makes from renting out his furnished basement allowed him to buy a home that would have otherwise been outside his price range.
“I knew that when I was looking for houses, that [operating a short-term rental] was something I would like to do if it was an option, because there’s the extra flexibility it offers to generate income off of your house,” he said.
However, Asbell said, many reservations dropped as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“Right when it happened, we lost about $3,000 to $4,000 worth of bookings in a week,” he said.
Kreider also said many reservations dropped.
“We were also uncertain about how to open safely and to what extent people would be following safety protocols,” he said. “Since we are older and considered at-risk, we were wanting to be careful about all of that.”
In June, the short-term rental booking service the Kreiders use, Airbnb, sent out enhanced cleaning protocols. If hosts followed them, their properties would be marked as such to prospective guests online.
Katrina Didot, who also operates a short-term rental, said she had similar concerns since older family members live with her and her husband Ernie.
But when a young neighbor family was forced to move after the landowner sold the home they were living in, the Didots saw a chance for everyone to win.
“We basically [told them] if you’re interested in taking a look at our apartment, you could rent that,” Katrina Didot said.
“We could easily turn around and do Airbnb again,” Katrina Didot said.
Both Kreider and Asbell also mentioned how helpful the flexibility of short-term rentals are.
Kreider said the rooms they rent are simply bedrooms, and they would not be able to rent out space in their house as another full unit. It also allows them to block off times for when their children return home to visit.
“For both of us, [operating a short-term rental has] allowed us to shift into some more comfortable work and arrangements,” Kreider said.
Asbell said he normally rents out his basement 10 to 15 days a month.
“It’s been going great,” Asbell said. “I really enjoy the short-term rentals that I do.”
