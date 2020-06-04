Garth Knight has been named as the executive vice president and chief lending officer at F&M Bank, according to a Wednesday press release.
Knight has over 15 years of experience in the banking sector and previously was the business acquisition manager for the mid-Atlantic region at Wells Fargo, as well as the business banking manager of the Carolinas region.
He has also worked in retail, mortgage and auto lending in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, according to the release.
Knight is a graduate of Newbury College, where he earned a bachelor of arts in communication.
— Staff Reports
