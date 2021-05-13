The owner of several Valley Dairy Queen locations won an award for his commitment to supporting local youth, according to a Dairy Queen press release.
Joel Slocum Sr., who owns the Dairy Queen restaurants in Bridgewater, Verona, Elkton and Stuarts Draft, earned the 2020 Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Miracle Maker Award on Monday.
“On average, 62 children enter a CMN Hospital every minute,” Slocum said in the release. “Family and community are some of the most important things in life, so it’s an honor to be able to give back and support those who need it most. I couldn’t have done it without my wonderful management team and crew members, and their relentless efforts on behalf of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.”
“Joel has been an amazing community partner and supporter of our program,” Ryan Lightner, associate director of development at University of Virginia Children’s Hospital, said in the release. “Year after year he and his crew members continue to go above and beyond to help the families of central Virginia.”
— Staff Report
