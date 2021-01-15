Local tax experts are anticipating a busy, confusing tax season with recent changes to code and various disruptions in employment and government payments during the pandemic.
The two stimulus checks resulting from federal legislation will not be taxed, according to John Deavers, an owner of Deavers’ Tax Service in Elkton.
One tax change that will hurt many workers in the area is the removal of the employee expense reimbursement, he said.
Previously, workers like truck drivers, would be able to deduct expenses they were not reimbursed for by their company, such as meals while on the road for work.
“They did away with those and it hurt truck drivers the most,” Deavers said.
Money businesses received from the Paycheck Protection Program will not be taxed and the PPP money spent can be deducted, according to George Daugharty, founder of Daugharty and Company P.C. in Woodstock and Harrisonburg.
“We had a lot of small-business clients that were concerned they had this helping hand which was going to turn and slap them come April 15 and, thankfully, they’re not going to have that experience,” Daugharty said.
At least 200 businesses in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area received PPP loans amounting to tens of millions of dollars combined, according to federal documents. PPP loans had to be spent to keep employees on payrolls.
The 200 firms were identified by city ZIP codes and several ZIP codes in the most populated parts of Rockingham County. They received somewhere between $85.2 million and $203.25 million between them all, according to federal PPP data accessed through ProPublica.
An exact amount was not given for each PPP loan. Instead, the amount of funding given to each business is only explained in ranges of $150,000 to $350,000, $350,000 to $1 million, $1 million to $2 million, $2 to $5 million, and $5 million to $10 million.
For those who have been laid off or had reduced hours, there are taxes on unemployment checks, according to Patsy Evans, an owner of Valley Bookkeeping Services in Timberville.
However, if one agreed to have the taxes withheld from their unemployment benefits, they will not have to pay any more. But those who chose to get the whole check without tax withheld will have to pay on the government money received, she said.
Returns are also expected to be delayed even if taxpayers turn in their documents as soon as possible, according to Darren Johnson, owner of Liberty Tax in Harrisonburg.
“The [Internal Revenue Service] is already telling us they’re not expecting refunds ‘til the first week of March,” Johnson said.
Virginia’s reliance on paper is also an issue for many taxpayers, he said.
Important documents like state returns and audit notices are mailed and could be lost as people move or just accidentally throw the documents away, Johnson said.
The state conducts a semi-random audit of 10% of Virginians every year and the people are notified via mail, he said. Accidentally throwing away an important document like an audit notice could impact state returns, according to Johnson.
Lower-income residents end up being audited at a higher rate as part of the Virginia Department of Taxation’s annual random audits due to outstanding payments like personal property tax or fines, according to Johnson.
For some, taxes will be increasing as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, signed by President Donald Trump and crafted mainly by fiscal conservatives such as Paul Ryan.
The tax plan helped jump-start the economy, but also included staggered tax increases until 2025 to make up for revenue lost in the effort, according to Johnson. As well, the breaks are much more beneficial for larger companies than individuals or small businesses, Johnson said.
“Every year, there is going to be a tax increase until it gets to where it needs,” he said.
And Johnson said the resulting increases are not equal for everyone.
“It is definitely getting lower-income folks much more than the wealthy,” he said.
Deavers said the tax plan was still incredibly helpful for small businesses and farms by allowing a 20% deduction.
Another change to taxes was raising the standard deductions to $24,000, according to Deavers.
“People didn’t like that very much,” he said.
This change impacts people in the middle class predominantly, according to Maxine Magri, a certified public accountant who operates her own practice in Harrisonburg.
“If you are in the lower income brackets, you probably didn’t feel it as much and if you’re in one of the higher income brackets, you may have saved a little bit, but the people sandwiched in the middle used to be able to write off their mortgage or state taxes. That became limited and they have had to pay more taxes than before,” she said.
As the economy began to collapse during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumer demand plummeted and the government used emergency powers to limit business, some Americans may have turned to sources of income like their own IRAs.
Typically, if someone wants to take money out of an IRA, it has an increased tax penalty of 10%, according to IRS documents.
However, if the money was taken out to make up for COVID-19 losses and meets other certain criteria, those taxes will not be imposed, Magri said.
Changes to the W-4 will also “throw a wrench” into a lot of people’s taxes this year, Evans said.
Witholdings on the W-4 have been changed so that workers with multiple, smaller paychecks will have their taxes withheld all year to avoid being hit with a tax debt instead of a return, said Evans and Deavers.
“That’s what has gotten people in trouble in the past,” Evans said. “They work several jobs and nothing was coming out because they are calculated on your gross wages every year.”
Deavers said it came as a surprise for many who have transitioned from having one job to multiple sources of income.
“That’s one that surprised people a lot and people said ‘I’ve never owed before in my life how come I owe now?’” Deavers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.