Unemployment rose marginally in the Shenandoah Valley between October and November, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Despite the rise, the jobless rate for Harrisonburg and Rockingham, Augusta and Shenandoah counties remained lower than one year prior in November 2018.
The Harrisonburg metro area unemployment, which includes the city and county combined, stayed level at 2.2%, but rose in the city from 2.6% to 2.7% and in the county from 1.9% to 2%.
In November 2018, unemployment in the city and county was 3% and 2.2%, respectively.
The Harrisonburg metro area last saw an upward trend in unemployment between October and November in 2017, when the unemployment grew by a similarly minute margin, from 3.2% to 3.3%.
In November 2019, the number of unemployed residents of the city and county increased by just over 40 to 1,526, while 66,811 of their neighbors continued to work or were able to find jobs.
Augusta County’s jobless rate rose to 2.2% in November from 2.1% in October. The figure is lower than November 2018’s rate of 2.3%.
Shenandoah County mirrored those figures. The county’s jobless rate rose to 2.2% in November from 2.1% in October, and in November 2018 was 2.1%.
Page County’s unemployment rate jumped the most significantly, though still marginally, from 2.6% to 2.9% between October and November. Yet again, November 2019’s rate is lower than November 2018’s rate of 3%.
The jobless rate in the commonwealth remained stable at 2.6% in October and November, according to seasonally adjusted data. Local rates are not adjusted to account for seasonal changes.
In November 2018, the unemployment rate in Virginia was 2.8%.
Nationwide, unemployment remained at 3.5% in December, as 145,000 nonfarm jobs were created, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
December’s jobless rate marks the third time in 2019 where unemployment reached a 50-year low of 3.5%, along with September and November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.