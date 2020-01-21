Josh O. Lyons was appointed president and CEO of Sunnyside Communities by the company’s board of trustees last week, according to a press release.
Lyons, who served as the executive director of the Sunnyside campus in Harrisonburg since 2014, has more than 20 years experience in the senior-living industry, according to the release.
Prior to joining Sunnyside, Lyons was vice president of health services at Bridgewater Retirement Community and previously held leadership roles at Culpeper Baptist Retirement Community, Chesapeake Retirement Community and King’s Grant House.
Lyons is a graduate of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County and received a B.S. in health services administration from James Madison.
— Staff Report
