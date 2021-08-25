Harrisonburg native Melissa Martin Mayhew has been named a partner at city financial investment advisory firm Stategent Financial, according to a press release.
She joined Strategent Financial in 2018 as an associate and is a certified financial planner and certified public accountant. Mayhew holds a master's degree in accounting science from Northern Illinois University and also graduated from Dickinson College with a bachelor of arts degree.
Previously, Mayhew was the chief financial officer of the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham and worked at PBMares. She has also did budgeting and financial projections for large projects for the Housing Authority of Raleigh, N.C., where she worked for a corporate law firm. Mayhew also worked at another corporate law firm in New York City.
— Staff Report
